Superintendent Jeff Schneider provided the Hastings Board of Education an update on the Legislature during the board’s work session Thursday.
One bill with multiple components is expected to be decided upon by the Legislature.
Schneider said LB705 is a combination of 24 separate measures.
The legislation is referred to as a “Christmas tree bill.” The Legislature’s Education Committee added each of the separate school-related bills into one main bill to expedite the process.
“There are parts of this bill that are good and parts of this bill that are a huge concern,” Schneider said.
For the good, he pointed to LB385, which would help with the recruitment and retention of teachers in the state.
LB516 would help schools with the costs of security measures.
Schneider said he is concerned with parts of the bill that could have unintended consequences.
He pointed to LB201, which would require high school students to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form.
While the school already assists students with the FAFSA and other aspects of preparing for postsecondary education, Schneider said, the new requirement would force students not seeking to go to college to fill out the form.
“It should not be a graduation requirement,” he said.
Another concern is LB632, which prohibits public school districts from suspending students in preschool through second grade.
Few of the roughly 750 students in that age range have had issues that rose to the level of suspension, but Schneider said the school district needs it as an option when appropriate.
“We don’t use suspensions in that age group very often,” he said. “There are not very many of them, but they are significant. It’s going to force our hand and prevent other children from getting services.”
The board’s regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, during which the board will consider new social studies curriculum materials.
Lawrence Tunks, HPS director of learning, outlined the changes at the work session.
Students in kindergarten through third grade would change to MyWorld Interactive curriculum from the Savvas Learning Co.
Fourth-grade students would use The Nebraska Adventure published by Gibbs Smith Education.
Students in the fifth through eighth grades also would use MyWorld Interactive curriculum.
High school students would change curriculum for Modern World History, American History and U.S. Government through Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
Tunks explained the committee reviewing the materials included teachers representing the elementary, middle and high school levels.
He said that through the process, they examined Nebraska state standards and identified where each standard was found in the materials.
“We feel confident in the alignment of materials with Nebraska state standards,” he said.
If approved by the board, the changes would be pending the results of the public display.
Per district policy, the public is given three weeks to provide feedback on curriculum changes before they are adopted.
In other business, the board is scheduled to:
- Hear a Spotlight on Learning recognizing teachers reaching milestones
- Consider approval of the district joining STANCE (Schools Taking Action for Nebraska Children’s Education)
- Consider approval of a $20,000 facility usage agreement with the Hastings Family YMCA for use of an indoor swimming pool for the HHS Swim Team and Life Skills program
Consider approval of a $198,000 agreement with Implementation Consulting Group for reading instruction support for kindergarten through fifth grade for the 2023-24 school year
