GUIDE ROCK — A 23-year-old Superior man died Wednesday in a head-on vehicle crash near Guide Rock, according to a Facebook news release by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.
Juan Perez reportedly was driving in a passenger vehicle southbound on Highway 78 when he collided with a semitrailer truck traveling northbound on the highway at about 5:30 p.m.
The crash occurred about seven miles north of Guide Rock.
Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi was uninjured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.