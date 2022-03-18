GUIDE ROCK — A 23-year-old Superior man died Wednesday in a head-on vehicle crash near Guide Rock, according to a Facebook news release by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Perez reportedly was driving in a passenger vehicle southbound on Highway 78 when he collided with a semitrailer truck traveling northbound on the highway at about 5:30 p.m.

The crash occurred about seven miles north of Guide Rock.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

