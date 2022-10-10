LINCOLN — A 40-year-old Superior man was sentenced Oct. 5 in federal court to six years and four months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Joseph L. Harwell will be placed on supervised release for 5 years after serving his sentence.
United States District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Harwell.
On April 4, 2021, a Beatrice police officer observed Harwell park his vehicle and begin to walk away. After Harwell left, the officer deployed a drug sniffing dog around the vehicle. The dog indicated to the odor of narcotics. The officer found and detained Harwell while the vehicle was searched.
During the search, a backpack behind the driver’s seat was located. The backpack contained meth, a digital scale with drug residue and several zip-lock bags.
Lab tests determined there was at least 140 grams of meth.
This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and Beatrice Police Department.
