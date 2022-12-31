Marion Dayre 1

Superior native Marion Dayre, who worked as a writer on “Better Call Saul,” is now working as head writer for the Marvel series “Echo.”

 Courtesy

When “Better Call Saul” wrapped up earlier this year, one former writer on the series with ties to Tribland got to enjoy the show’s conclusion as a fan.

Marion Dayre, who graduated from Superior High School in 2001 as Heather Williams, began working as a writer’s assistant in the first season of the “Breaking Bad” spinoff on AMC about Saul Goodman, the cunning yet morally compromised lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk.

Hope
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0