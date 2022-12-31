When “Better Call Saul” wrapped up earlier this year, one former writer on the series with ties to Tribland got to enjoy the show’s conclusion as a fan.
Marion Dayre, who graduated from Superior High School in 2001 as Heather Williams, began working as a writer’s assistant in the first season of the “Breaking Bad” spinoff on AMC about Saul Goodman, the cunning yet morally compromised lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk.
“Better Call Saul” concluded in August after eight seasons.
“I got to watch the final season as a fan,” she said. “Man, what a ride.”
She went from writer’s assistant to writer’s assistant/script coordinator and also co-wrote the season two finale with show co-creator Vince Gilligan.
“The way ‘Better Call Saul’ does it is we really go moment by moment with some of the characters,” she said. “At the beginning of the season and looking ahead at future seasons, sometimes we lay out some mile markers along the way that we end up sticking to. Sometimes if we get to that moment and it doesn’t feel like an organic next step for the character, then we’re happy to depart and go with the way that is true to the story. So there were some things that I saw that was like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s kind of how we laid the map out in season five, when I was still there,’ and some things were new.”
She was a staff writer during season three.
“I just couldn’t be prouder of the show,” she said.
Dayre served as an executive story editor, story editor or writer on 23 of the series’ 63 episodes between 2016 and 2020.
She said there wasn’t much hierarchy in the “Better Call Saul” writers’ room.
“On that show, as well as a couple others I’ve worked on, it truly is a democratic process,” she said. “All of the writers are on set to produce their own episodes. In that case I didn’t see much of a shift in responsibility between, say, story editor and executive story editor. I was still contributing in the room, writing the script, producing the episode on set and being involved in the pre-production and post process.”
“Better Call Saul” included several Nebraska references.
“Any kind of Nebraska references I got to throw my hat in the ring, with a little bit of knowledge,” she said.
Dayre’s experience on “Better Call Saul” has informed her other projects.
“That’s kind of the beauty of creating this kind of art is that you get to find a process that works the best for you,” she said. “In that process in the writers’ room, I do feel like it is valuable to explore every idea as a group and then the best idea moves forward. It shouldn’t matter if it comes from somebody with a year of experience or 10, 20, 30 years of experience. If this is the idea that fits the best for this character in this moment? Great. Let’s use it.”
Writers throw out bits of the idea, and they are pieced together as if working with clay figures.
“Hopefully, at the end of the idea, if it’s been a successful day in the writers’ room we have a bunch of good beats on the board and you don’t remember which idea came from which writer,” Dayre said. “There shouldn’t be a tally or anything like that.”
Since leaving “Better Call Saul,” Dayre was a producer and writer for an episode on “Shantaram,” which debuted in October for Apple TV.
“Shantaram,” which stars Charlie Hunnam, follows a heroin addict incarcerated for a robbery. He escapes prison and reinvents himself as a doctor in the slums of Bombay. His ties to the crime underworld lead him to Afghanistan, where he partners with a mob boss locked in a battle with Russian criminals.
Dayre also was selected to serve as head writer for the Marvel show “Echo,” which Dayre recently said in a podcast now is set to debut on Disney+ in late 2023.
“Echo” follows the eponymous Marvel character.
Marvel executives met with Dayre for a meeting about “Echo.”
“The rest was kind of off and running,” she said. “It was a great process in the room. We have a bunch of really, really exciting voices in that writers’ room.”
Marvel projects work closely with each other on a release schedule.
“It’s such a lucky process because we were able to collaborate, use some characters from other stories that we were really excited about,” she said. “You’re really adaptable, flexible, as the story keeps shifting and evolving.”
Some of the writers already were there when she got there. Some came on after she became involved.
Dayre was familiar with the character “Echo” and didn’t have to develop much.
“That, for me, is a really exciting thing,” she said. “We knew some things about her. We were able to use what we knew and use new things that work for the character. Marvel’s open to the idea of us bringing in some new things for her.”
She called “Echo” star Alaqua Cox “magnetic.”
“I can’t wait for people to see what she brings,” she said.
