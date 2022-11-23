SUPERIOR — The local support here has been so strong for one family’s initiative to provide Christmas presents for foster and homeless children that the family wanted to give back.
Ambassadors of Kindness, the Superior-based nonprofit organization Brian Splater started with his family, provided 61 gifts for pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students in Superior. This total included a game console, over 400 games, and Amazon Kindle Fire 7 and Android tablets.
“We get a lot of support from outside, too, but since it started in 2019 the community and businesses (in Superior) have always helped us,” he said.
Splater; his husband, Austin Karnatz; and their children Ellie, 10; and Jaxon, 9, are working on the project.
Splater delivered the gifts to Superior Elementary on Nov. 18. He coordinated the delivery with Superior Elementary Principal Jodi Fierstein.
Fierstein said she was surprised and overwhelmed by the family’s generosity.
“It’s wonderful that the community has supported the Ambassadors of Kindness so much,” she said. “They’ve got a great deal of gifts they’re able to spread throughout the area. So we’re fortunate they’re able to donate some here for the kids at Superior Elementary.”
Superior Elementary isn’t the only recipient of the generosity of Ambassadors of Kindness and the group’s large and diverse group of donors.
Ambassadors of Kindness delivered 123 gifts to Renewed Horizon foster care service in York on Nov. 11.
On Dec. 2, Ambassadors of Kindness will deliver 110 gifts to Boys Town in Grand Island and 140 gifts to Compass in Kearney.
The group will be taking 220 gifts to the People’s City Mission homeless shelter in Lincoln on Dec. 15.
“Every year it grows,” Splater said. “I think people are starting to see that we mean what we’re saying and how important foster and homeless kids are and what they need. They need somebody to care about them and think about them during Christmastime. This is about making sure foster and homeless kids realize there are people who think about them, especially during Christmastime, and that they are not alone.”
The group always also tries to keep at least 150 gifts back for the next year, but Splater said there is no shortage of need.
“With 7,000 foster kids in Nebraska alone, you can never have enough gifts,” he said.
Ambassadors of Kindness also has benefited from a presence on TikTok.
The family documents its daily life, including raising funds and gathering presents, through the account life_of_two_dads, which now has more than 35,000 followers from around the world.
“I never thought strangers would be willing to donate,” Splater said. “They don’t know who we are.”
That following has more than doubled in the past year. Videos on the TikTok account have about 1.3 million views.
“Visibility is very important to me since we are in small-town America,” he said.
Splater believes he and Karnatz are the only same-sex dads in the Superior school district.
He and Karnatz are inspired not only by the support they’ve received on TikTok, but also by their own children.
Jaxon is more of the shopper, and Ellie is the “inventory and spreading-the-message” person.
Splater said Ellie wants to take over the entire operation.
“We’re proud of them, and we tell them that all the time,” he said.
