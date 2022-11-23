Ambassadors of Kindness3 2022

Jaxon Karnatz poses with toys and games collected to be given by his family’s nonprofit Ambassadors of Kindness.

 Courtesy Brian Splater

SUPERIOR — The local support here has been so strong for one family’s initiative to provide Christmas presents for foster and homeless children that the family wanted to give back.

Ambassadors of Kindness, the Superior-based nonprofit organization Brian Splater started with his family, provided 61 gifts for pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students in Superior. This total included a game console, over 400 games, and Amazon Kindle Fire 7 and Android tablets.

