Decked out in red, white and blue garb, Corinne Jensen of Hastings marched through downtown Hastings pushing her patriotically decorated cart along the parade route to celebrate Veterans Day.
Under the persona Crabby Maxine, Jensen has participated in the annual parade for about four years as a way to honor veterans.
“They’ve done so much for our country, and if it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be here today,” she said. “It’s a good tribute to our veterans.”
Jensen was one of dozens who marched to honor those who’ve served in the military, or who served themselves, during the 2021 Veterans Day parade on Saturday in downtown Hastings.
For Greg Powell of Hastings, vice president of the Hastings Chapparral Motorcycle Club, it was a way to remember those who didn’t return. Powell served in the U.S. Navy for 13 months in Vietnam and for a year-and-a-half in Germany.
He said some veterans coming back after the Vietnam War didn’t receive a positive reception but he’s glad to see the atmosphere change.
“This is a tribute to those who served,” he said.
Gale Bullard of Hastings spent 29 years in the U.S. Air Force and rode with the Knights of Columbus entry as a way to turn the veteran experience into something more positive.
“We’re all in favor of the military,” he said. “It’s very important. In the past, they’ve accomplished a lot of things.”
The parade was a way for Henry White of Hastings to be involved in an activity with his grandsons. White, with American Legion Post No. 11, and Jackson Bruns rode on a float that also included Cub Scout Packs 32 and 200.
Another grandson, Brandon Bruns, marched in the color guard with the Hastings High School band.
White said they like to participate in activities like the annual parade.
“We enjoy it,” he said. “They’ve been keeping me going.”
Along with those in the parade were spectators who came out to support veterans.
Front and center were the 2021 parade grand marshals: Nickolas Blankenbaker, J. David Bogan, Erich Goldstein and Richard Johnson.
Spectators stretched out along the route west on Fourth Street to Hastings Avenue and then back east on Second Street.
Melissa Schmidt of Hastings came out to support her father and brother-in-law, both of whom served and were marching in the parade.
“I wanted to support our heroes,” she said. “They’re not recognized enough.”
