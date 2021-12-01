Area students got to see the Nebraska Supreme Court in action Wednesday as the highest court in the state heard oral arguments during a special outreach session at Hastings High School.
Students from Hastings High as well as several other area schools attended. A Hastings High School student served as bailiff to start the proceedings.
County Judge Michael Mead, presiding judge for the county court in the 10th Judicial District, welcomed the audience and explained the process.
After oral arguments, cases before the Supreme Court are discussed by the justices and one will write an opinion to be released at a later date.
“As a trial judge, I have to make decisions like this regularly,” he said.
For more than 30 years, the Supreme Court has traveled annually to each of Nebraska’s law schools to make the court’s business accessible to students. In 2016, justices opened the program to Nebraska high schools to expand the benefits of the educational program.
Chief Justice Mike Heavican said the public generally understands the judicial branch of government less than the legislative and executive branches.
“We’re not on the nightly news the way the other branches are,” he said. “We want to reach out to as many people as possible to show people what we do. We don’t think there is any more important audience than our high school students and college students.”
The justices answered questions from the audience.
Justice William Cassel said the original purpose of the Nebraska Supreme Court is to be the ultimate place of review for cases. He said the focus of the court shifted in 1992 with the creation of the Court of Appeals. Instead of simply examining cases for error, they now look more broadly at the law and what it should be.
The judges were asked how they separate political views from opinions on law and Justice Jonathan Papik said part of the oath judges take for the office is to uphold the law and part of that involves setting aside political views.
Justice John Freudenberg added that he and his fellow justices are willing to listen to one another and share ideas.
“We all have our own views,” he said. “You need to listen to ideas regardless of where they come from.”
That exchange of ideas is important as justices meet to decide cases.
Heavican explained that after the initial discussion, one member is assigned to write the decision. The group then meets multiple times to refine the decision until it’s ready for publication.
Hastings High School Principal Thomas Szlanda said it was great for students to see the court in person.
“It’s a great opportunity for our kids,” he said. “A lot of them have never been in a courtroom.”
