Be it ever so humble, there is no place Hastings native Dr. Jared Dietze would rather live and practice medicine than his old hometown.
After completing his residency in Michigan earlier this year, the 32-year-old general surgeon has returned to his former stomping ground to partner with Dr. Caleb Schroeder under the name Hastings General Surgery, with offices at 618 N. Denver Ave.
He offers a wide array of health care services to ensure his friends, family and community are well cared for in this climate of post-pandemic change that many in the medical profession predict will leave rural communities with provider shortages for years to come.
“There are challenges in providing good medical care in rural America,” Dietze said. “That is something I’m passionate about. I talked about it as a former chief resident in Michigan — the importance of offering rural care in local communities.
“I care about the people in my community. In discussions with various medical providers, I see a lot of needs and want to provide great care for the community of Hastings.”
Dietze and Schroeder treat patients from head to toe, performing procedures that include colonoscopies and upper endoscopy, hernias, gall bladder and appendix treatment, minor skin procedures, melanomas and cyst removals.
Dietze, the son of Hastings residents Dr. Paul and Tricia Dietze, attended Hawthorne Elementary School and Hastings Middle School prior to his 2008 graduation from Hastings High School, where he ran cross country and played basketball for the Tigers.
Upon obtaining a chemical engineering degree with distinction from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he continued his education at University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he graduated in 2017.
He joins Schroeder after completing his general surgical residency at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital (now Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital) from 2017 through 2022. He began seeing patients locally in September, returning to the same office where he once shadowed Dr. Jerry Seiler in high school and medical school and later served Schroeder as resident.
“It is cool to step into past experiences and legacies of some of the general surgeons who have practiced here prior to me and helped in my education process,” he said. “I have plenty of fondness for the Hastings community from my experiences growing up here and seeing my father in his career as an ophthalmologist.”
Certainly, the influence of growing up the son of a prominent physician helped steer Dietze toward his eventual career in medicine, he said. Paul Dietze has practiced locally for 30 years.
“A lot of my experiences growing up were marked by going to restaurants or the grocery store and seeing people stop my dad and express gratitude and appreciation for the medical care he provided for them,” he said. “It left a strong impression on me that medicine and the providing of medical care to people is a very fulfilling way of life.”
As he settles into his pleasantly familiar surroundings here in Hastings with Lindsay, his wife of five months, the newlywed surgeon said he already has begun reacquainting himself with some of his favorite places and activities from his formative years here in Hastings.
A partial list of his favorite activities and places includes Kool-Aid Days, observing harvest, and interacting with friends in the agriculture and manufacturing communities.
“I plan to be here for the long term,” Dietze said. “I enjoy the familiarity. It’s a good place to raise and educate your kids.”
Already he is contemplating ways to become more engaged in community affairs. His plan is to eventually join a philanthropic organization and church and to assist in the recruitment of future health care professionals through participation in residency training programs.
“I hope to train surgical residents and medical school students and influence them to return to the rural communities, getting them exposure to some of the rural practices of medicine that are foreign to a lot of students,” he said.
His transition back into the community of his youth has been marked by memorable interactions and a growing patient list. All signs point to a long and rewarding future, Dietze said.
“So far it’s been going great,” he said. “I’ve gotten to see and interact with patients, including people I interacted with as a child, which has been really fun. I’m excited to be back in Hastings.”
