jared dietze
Dr. Jared Dietze is pictured at Hastings General Surgery.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Be it ever so humble, there is no place Hastings native Dr. Jared Dietze would rather live and practice medicine than his old hometown.

After completing his residency in Michigan earlier this year, the 32-year-old general surgeon has returned to his former stomping ground to partner with Dr. Caleb Schroeder under the name Hastings General Surgery, with offices at 618 N. Denver Ave.

Heartland
