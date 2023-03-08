A survey for Hastings residents concerning their views on the future of the City Building has been launched and will remain open until March 22.
The seven-question survey questionnaire is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VSBY99G. Paper copies of the questionnaire also are available for pick-up and drop-off at five city of Hastings locations:
- City Development Services office, located on first floor of the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
- Administration office, located on second floor of City Building
- Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave.
- North Denver Station (Hastings Utilities office), 1228 N. Denver Ave.
- City Parks and Recreation Department office, 2015 W. Third St.
The questionnaire poses multiple-choice questions but also asks for written comments.
In a news release Wednesday, the city said inappropriate and/or vulgar comments, as well as comments identifying other people, will be omitted.
The survey is being taken to gauge public sentiment surrounding the City Building, a 60-year-old former bank building on the southeast corner of Third Street and Hastings Avenue that was purchased by the city in 1984 and has housed municipal offices since that time.
In June 2020, a presentation by city staff to the Hastings City Council detailed the condition of the building and real or possible environmental health hazards inside the structure.
Identified problems include the rubber membrane roof, which is 32 years old and in need of replacement; cracks in the foundation; trouble with climate control systems being unable to prevent mold and further deterioration of the building; and large windows along Third Street that pose energy efficiency and security concerns.
Introduction of negative pressure to allow fresh air through has lowered radon levels in the basement.
New City Administrator Shawn Metcalf, who started work in December 2022, is leading a committee to examine the future of the building and present possible options to the City Council.
Alternatives initially being considered include repairing or remodeling the current City Building; relocating city functions now located at the City Building to North Denver Station; or replacing the City Building with a new, smaller structure on the present city parking lot just across the street to the north.
Initial price estimates include $9 million for either the remodel or the relocation to North Denver Station, or $11 million for construction of a new building — but city officials stipulate that all three of those architect’s estimates are based solely on square footage and not on project particulars. The City Building has about 22,000 square feet of floor space, and the estimate for North Denver was based on providing that same amount of room.
Metcalf and other city officials offered tours of the City Building March 4 and March 6, pointing out problem areas and letting participants see the structure for themselves and draw their own conclusions. Around 40 people attended each of the two sessions; some individuals participated both times.
After the tours, Metcalf facilitated town hall meetings in the City Council chambers, asking for a show of hands on several questions and then allowing participants to speak their minds by passing a microphone around the room.
On both March 4 and March 6, the audience expressed overwhelming support for retaining the current building and keeping the city offices downtown.
No one at either meeting expressed support for a move to North Denver Station. Hastings Utilities, which already is headquartered there, is the city utility department.
In addition to Metcalf, members of the City Building committee are Lee Vrooman, city director of engineering; Marty Stange, city environmental director; Kim Jacobitz, city clerk; Trent Kelly, director of technology and operations for Hastings Public Schools; Chris Wissing, vice president of Johnson Imperial Homes; and Dave Rippe, CEO of Queen City Development.
In its news release announcing availability of the survey on Wednesday, the city reiterated that committee members strongly believe the public needs to be engaged on the question of the City Building’s future.
The committee plans to establish a list of pros and cons for different locations and eventually bring its information to the City Council.
Meanwhile, results of the survey now being taken will be released to the public, the city said.
