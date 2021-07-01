SUTTON — The city of Sutton is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its founding Thursday through Saturday with a special edition of Dugout Days, the community’s annual summer festival.
Multiple events will be taking place over the course of the four-day celebration that includes a Dugout Carnival, parade, wildlife encounters, golf tournaments, a concert and Fourth of July fireworks to go along with other activities.
Dugout Days, which many years is the last weekend in June, this year coincides with the Fourth of July holiday weekend, adding some extra sparkle and bang to the events.
Tony Huber, president of Sutton Area Chamber of Commerce, knows how significant this celebration will be to the city.
“We have out Dugout Days celebration every year. This year we wanted to make it a lot bigger because it is our 150th celebration,” Huber said. “We wanted to tie the two together and bring in a much bigger crowd. We will have a few more activities this year due to it being our 150th. The biggest event that we will have this year is our concert. Ian Munsick will be here Friday night. He is an up-and-coming country star.”
The celebration should provide fun for all ages, with many activities of special appeal to families with young children.
“We have a lot of activities for the kids Saturday afternoon,” Huber said. “We are bringing in a wildlife encounter. Bringing in some different animals for the kids. We will have our parade Saturday evening. Multiple food options throughout the weekend and our carnival will be here. That usually brings a lot of young families.”
After a year of event disruptions related to the novel coronavirus disease pandemic, Huber is excited that Sutton is able to host its annual Dugout Days in 2021 — and having this year being the 150th celebration of the town makes it even more special.
“We have been preaching because some were disappointed that we couldn’t have Dugout Days last year. We had some minor events last year. We can’t wait to celebrate Sutton,” he said. “This is a great community, and I can’t wait to celebrate this great little town with everyone. It is not a big town, but with our Dugout Days celebration we grow tremendously — and it is great for not just us, but for the other smaller communities around us because it brings entertainment for our area. And it’s great to see visitors come from all over the state and to have a great time.”
Here’s a schedule of what is planned:
Thursday
5 p.m. to midnight: Dugout Carnival on Saunders Avenue; Rocky Mountain oysters and beer garden
Friday
11 a.m. to noon: Swimming activities at Sutton pool
1p.m.: Fishing contest at Clark’s Pond
3-5 p.m.: Free swim at Sutton Aquatics Center
4:30-7:30 p.m.: 402 Boutique at Sutton Federated Church
5-7 p.m.: Chicken barbecue at City Park
5 p.m.: Legion fish fry and beer garden at Sutton American Legion Club
5 p.m. to midnight: Dugout Carnival on Saunders Avenue
6 p.m.: Eastside Livestock 4-H Cow Pie Bingo at City Park
6:30pm:: Tractor pull at City Park
8 p.m.: Concert featuring Ian Munsick at North Saunders Avenue (gates open at 6 p.m.)
Saturday
8 am: Breakfast at City Park
8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Pour Horse Coffee Trailer at City Park
9:30 a.m.: Sutton Chamber kids races (no bikes) at City Park
10 a.m.: Wildlife Encounters in front of Sutton Federated Church
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Bounce houses and water slides at City Park
10 a.m.: XL Yard Pong Tournament at City Park
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Car show at Butler Estates
10:30 a.m.: Hot dogs and nachos at City Park
11 a.m.: Kindermusik by Michelle Schmer at City Park
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Lunch by “The Local Harvest” food trailer at City Park
11 a.m.: Tacos El Mantecada food trailer at City Park
11:30 a.m.: Kids coin scramble at City Park
Noon: Wildlife Encounters in front of Sutton Federated Church
1 p.m.: Kindermusik by Michelle Schmer at City Park
1 p.m.: Cornhole Tournament at Sutton Fire Hall
2 p.m.: Wildlife Encounters in front of Sutton Federated Church
2-5 p.m.: Pavelka Polka Band at Sutton American Legion Club
2-5 p.m.: Home brew contest at Sutton American Legion Club
5 p.m.: Pork barbecue south of downtown Cornerstone Bank
5 p.m.: Rib and beer garden at Sutton American Legion Club
5 p.m. to midnight: Dugout Carnival on Saunders Avenue
6 p.m.: Dugout Parade, line-up begins 5:15 p.m. at Sutton High School parking lot
After parade: Community photo in front of Clay County News
8 p.m. to midnight: Street dance featuring West Wind at Sutton American Legion Club
Sunday
11 a.m.: Jamber-Q food truck at Fox Hollow Golf Course
11 a.m.: Chicken lunch buffet at Sutton American Legion Club
12:30 p.m.: Adult/child 9-hole golf tournament at Fox Hollow Golf Course
3:30 p.m.: Adult 9-hole golf tournament at Fox Hollow Golf Course
Dark: Fireworks display at Fox Hollow Golf Course
