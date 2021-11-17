A 60-year-old Sutton man was sentenced Tuesday for pandering multiple victims, enticing them into commercial sex, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson announced in a news release Tuesday.
Clay County District Court Judge Stephen R. Illingworth sentenced Linus Cloet on Tuesday to 10 to 12 years in prison.
Earlier in September, Cloet pleaded no contest to the pandering charge, which included three victims, all young males in their late teens or early 20s, the release states.
"This sentence shows that Nebraska will hold to account those who prey on the vulnerable, especially those exploited to satisfy a sexual appetite," Peterson said. "These crimes happened in and around Sutton, Nebraska, population 1,503, which serves to reminds us all to be watchful, in our large and small communities, and to report incidents that appear to be criminal exploitation."
The investigation of this case involved many agencies, including the Sutton Police Department, Clay County Sheriff's Office, Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.
"I want to thank all the law enforcement agencies investigating this case and all others who helped in this successful prosecution," Peterson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.