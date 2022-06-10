SUTTON — Three years in the making, a new pedestrian bridge provides foot traffic with a connection between the north and south ends of Sutton, just one of many infrastructure improvement projects recently completed.
The bridge over School Creek along Saunders Avenue reopened for use on Sept. 20, 2021. The crossing goes through the downtown area of Sutton and links the business district on the south side of town to the city park, city swimming pool, ball complex and public school on the north side of town.
City Administrator Jeff Hofaker said it is an arched free span bridge with a natural oxidation look. He said the arch design will prevent damage to supports from debris flowing down the creek during significant rain or flooding events.
“The new pedestrian bridge will provide a safe crossing for pedestrian traffic for generations to come,” he said.
The city began working toward replacing the previous bridge in 2018 after an inspection revealed safety concerns due to cracking concrete abutments, damaged bridge supports and deteriorating concrete on the bridge deck.
The city worked with JEO Consulting Group to develop a plan to replace the bridge. Estimated costs to remove the old bridge, and design and construct a new bridge were $410,220.
The city asked Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District to fund a portion of the project through the NRD’s Special Projects Program. The NRD’s board of directors initially provided $20,000 in September 2019, but later increased their assistance to $40,000 the following year after further review and a site visit.
“We are always grateful to know that the Upper Big Blue NRD will always consider financially collaborating on specific projects in our communities, including Sutton, that parallel a common goal with their own programs,” Hofaker said.
The city also applied for a $250,000 grant from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Trails Program, but the application wasn’t selected for funding in 2019 or 2020.
In March 2021, the city decided to proceed without additional grant funding.
Sutton approved a bid of $285,725 from Van Kirk Brothers Contracting for replacement of the pedestrian bridge. Construction began in July 2021 and was completed in September 2021.
Mayor Todd Mau said he remembers using the pedestrian bridge as a kid growing up in Sutton. He said improvements like that are important to keep the city improving.
“We’re just trying to keep the town going in the right direction,” he said. “The more stuff you let run down, the more you have to pay in the end.”
The pedestrian bridge is only one of several infrastructure projects recently completed by the city of Sutton.
A downtown revitalization project started in the summer of 2021 and focused on repaving the sidewalks to provide handicap accessibility and improve water drainage. The project also updated LED lighting in the downtown area. The first part of the project was on the south side of the railroad tracks.
Most of the work for the first phase was completed in the fall of 2021. Due to supply delays, the electrical fixtures didn’t arrive until March and city staff installed the LED light poles. Funding for the project came through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Community Development Block Grant program with matching city funds.
A second phase of the project will be pursued in the fall, with a similar grant application.
Ty Itzen, owner of Brown’s Thrift Store, said there was some hardship in having the new sidewalk put in but the construction crews tried to make sure they could stay open for business during the process.
“We are happy with the new drainage as the old sidewalk used to have pooling water on the side of the building,” he said. “The street lights are bright and after not having any due to supply issues, it is a welcome sight to see at night again.”
There are other projects around town as well.
New musical chime equipment will be placed in the city park along Saunders Avenue. The membership of the Federated Church of Sutton raised the funds for the equipment and the city staff will install the equipment this summer.
The city will refurbish the lights and light poles that follow U.S. Highway 6 through Sutton. All existing light poles will be taken down to be sandblasted and galvanized. New LED lighting will replace the existing fluorescent bulbs to be more energy efficient and provide better illumination for travelers on the highway. The project started in late fall 2021 and is set to be finished in the summer to complement the new highway surfacing being done by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Along Euclid Avenue, a storm drain will be placed to ensure better drainage for the graveled street covering a span of about four blocks on the west portion of town
Hofaker said city leaders are investigating several new projects for next year as well. He said having city leaders and a majority of people in the community wanting to see changes in the community makes it easier to gain support for infrastructure projects.
“It’s a great feeling,” Hofaker said. “As a progressive community, there’s always something going on. I’m happy and blessed to be part of the team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.