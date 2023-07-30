SUTTON — A tornado damaged buildings and downed tree limbs across portions of Sutton early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.
A brief tornado developed within a long-lived line of thunderstorms just before 7 a.m. and moved from the northwest to the southeast across Sutton.
No injuries were reported.
The first visible damage occurred on the northwestern edge of Sutton around 6:53 a.m., including several large tree branches snapped. The storm also overturned some small outbuildings and caused minor damage to windows, doors and siding of homes.
Roofing damage was limited in the early portions of the path.
The most dramatic damage occurred in downtown area of Sutton, where a steel roof was peeled off of a downtown building and thrown about one block to the south. The storm caused damage to brickwork on buildings, presumably as this roof was dragged across the top of adjacent buildings.
Peak wind speeds of 110 miles per hour were estimated at that time.
Then the tornado continued to the southeast, snapping several trees on the southeast half of Sutton. An old garage was swept off of its foundation in this area, blown into a nearby home and garage.
The tornado passed onto the golf course on the southeast edge of town. There, the tornado severely damaged a maintenance shed and snapped several healthy trees.
Finally, the tornado passed into a corn field, producing a small path of damage in the corn.
The fast-moving storm is estimated that all of this damage occurred in just a three-minute span between 6:53 a.m. and 6:56 a.m.
The tornado appears to have lifted less than one-half mile southeast of Sutton.
An overturned pivot was discovered about 1.5 miles southeast of Sutton, but it was likely damaged by strengthening straight-line winds in this area.
The weather service also noted early morning is a very unusual time of day for tornadoes in Nebraska. According to a 2021 study, only six tornadoes have ever been observed between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the state (1950-2021).
