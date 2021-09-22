Six students from Watson Elementary School were shaken but apparently unhurt when their school bus was struck by a vehicle in the intersection of Second Street and Laird Avenue just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The two-vehicle accident was reported to Hastings Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Schneider by the school’s transportation department shortly after the school bus driver notified them of the incident.
Both the driver and school bus monitor, whose names were not released, sustained non-life threatening injuries and were being treated at the scene when Schneider arrived, he said.
The bus driver was later transported by ambulance to Mary Landing Healthcare for treatment, while the bus monitor was transported by private vehicle for treatment of what Hastings Police Capt. Mike Doremus said were "very minor" injuries.
Doremus said the Ford Expedition vehicle driven by Jose Lagunas-Gonzalez, 37, of Hastings, reportedly struck the bus on the front driver’s side, sustaining considerable damage in the collision. The bus had to be towed from the location.
Neither Lagunas-Gonzalez nor his undisclosed number of passengers in the vehicle reported injuries at the scene, Doremus said.
"Mr. Lagunas said the sun was in his eyes and he did not see that the light was red," Doremus said. "He received a citation for violation of a traffic signal and no driver’s license."
Schneider, who spoke with both the bus driver and bus monitor at the scene, said he was relieved to find no one appeared to be seriously injured in the collision.
“All six kids were buckled in and all appeared to be uninjured at this time,” he said. “We are of course thankful for that.”
A second bus was sent to transport the students to school.
Schneider contacted the parents of all six students on board to inform them of the accident.
One of them was Jessica Etheridge, a Tribune employee, whose second grade son, Kenzo, boarded the bus on South Keystone Avenue and was reportedly asleep when the accident occurred.
“I actually heard sirens right after he got on the bus,” Etheridge said. “It had to have been within five minutes of when he was picked up.
“I was scared when I got the call, but once they said none of the kids was going to the hospital, I just figured they were shaken up a little bit."
An ambulance was present at Watson — presumably as a precautionary measure — when she arrived to check on her son, she said.
Schneider said it does not appear the bus driver could have avoided the accident.
“Obviously, we’ll review and see if there was something we could have done differently, but it looks like there’s nothing we could have done differently,” he said “We’re just thankful everybody is OK.”
