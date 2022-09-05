In honor of those who gave all during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the Hastings Symphony Orchestra will open its 97th season with a pre-concert ceremony recognizing the selfless work of first responders everywhere at 3 p.m. Sunday at Chautauqua Park Pavilion.

A collection of local emergency response vehicles will be displayed at 2:30 p.m. prior to the ceremony, which will include the Tolling of the Bell ritual, presentation of colors, playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and taps for orchestra.

