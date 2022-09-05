In honor of those who gave all during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the Hastings Symphony Orchestra will open its 97th season with a pre-concert ceremony recognizing the selfless work of first responders everywhere at 3 p.m. Sunday at Chautauqua Park Pavilion.
A collection of local emergency response vehicles will be displayed at 2:30 p.m. prior to the ceremony, which will include the Tolling of the Bell ritual, presentation of colors, playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and taps for orchestra.
Honored guests will include members of Hastings Fire & Rescue, Hastings Rural Volunteer Fire Department and the Hastings Police Department.
The pavilion is near Fifth Street and Laird Avenue. Admission on Sunday is free, but free-will offerings will be accepted to help defray expenses.
For Byron Jensen, conductor and artistic director, the concert marks the beginning of his 20th season directing HSO with baton in hand. Music selected for this year's performance covers a broad range of styles, from Disney show tunes to sublime classical offerings from the most revered of master composers.
Featured selections will include portions of "Beethoven's Fifth Symphony," "William Tell Overture (Lone Ranger theme), "Hoe-Down" by Copland, Sousa's "Stars and Stripes Forever," "Raiders of the Lost Ark" theme music, and a medley from the Disney movie, “Frozen.”
Featured concertmaster guest soloist Connie Moon of Kearney will interpret Vivaldi's "Autumn" Concerto for violin.
"From the opening with the Lone Ranger theme, I think there's something in this concert for everyone to love and tap their toe to," Jensen said. "We have chosen selections that are familiar for most people. We wanted to make sure we covered a whole lot of age ranges, whether they are 5 years old or 105 years old.
"After playing 'Beethoven First Movement,' one of the most difficult pieces to conduct and play well, we're also going to do the' Fourth Movement,' which is when the clouds break away and the sun shines through. From C minor to C major, it's just a glorious piece of music. Very uplifting."
Sunday’s opening performance follows a community outreach pre-season concert by HSO featuring light classical favorites at 3 p.m. Saturday at the State Theater in Central City.
Jensen said he hopes the improvement in local COVID-19 conditions, coupled with the show being an outdoor event, will drive local community attendance for Sunday's event to launch the 2022-23 season on the right note.
"We want to showcase how fortunate we are to live in a country where we can celebrate music, celebrate joy, and be with each other, knowing this is the way it should be," he said. "I hope we have a nice turnout. This is our second year back from COVID, and though community spread has not totally disappeared, I think people are feeling a little more comfortable about coming out."
HSO’s subscription concert season opens Oct. 30 at the Masonic Center Auditorium, featuring tuba soloist Bo Atlas. Season tickets will be available for purchase at Chautauqua Park during Sunday's performance.
