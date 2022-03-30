As a child, Kailey Rayburn dreamed of being a voice of encouragement for children.
Now in her fifth year as second-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, the latest Emerging Educator of the Year award winner has become just that, lifting the spirits of students to achieve the possible.
“I want all my kids to know they are capable of doing whatever they set their hearts to,” she said. “With the right mindset, they really can truly achieve whatever they want.”
Hastings Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Schneider presented Rayburn the educator award on March 15 on behalf of the Hastings Public Schools Foundation.
Selected by a committee composed of the district’s past and present Educators of the Year, the award recognizes growing teachers who are “effective in the classroom (with) the capacity to inspire students of all backgrounds.”
Rayburn is a Hastings native, a product of the Adams Central Public School district and a graduate of Wayne State College. She did her student teaching in the HPS district.
While she finally has reached a point in her career where she feels secure in her role, her aptitude for teaching has evolved from a lifelong journey of discovery, one that began at a very early age as a babysitter.
The youngest of four siblings, she was always comfortable working with young children, which included nieces and nephews and neighbor children left in her care.
Having narrowed her career choices to either pediatric medicine or teaching, she ultimately decided she could make a more lasting impact on students in a classroom than in a doctor’s office.
“Growing up, I was always pretending to be teaching or coaching kids,” she said. “I had a great-aunt who taught music, but it was really the teachers I had growing up who made a huge impact on my life. That’s how I determined pursuing a teaching route to a pediatric route.
“I did some job shadowing and decided teaching was more for me. In medicine, you only have them for a few minutes, but in teaching, you have them a lot longer to impact them positively.”
Lincoln Elementary Principal Cara Beckenhauer commended Rayburn for her commitment shown in the classroom.
“Kailey is very deserving of this award,” she said. “She has shown such a strong dedication to student achievement from the moment she stepped into the classroom.
“She works tirelessly to ensure her students achieve to their highest ability and beyond by differentiating instruction to meet student needs. She is a strong collaborator with her team and is solution-focused. We are so excited to celebrate her as our Emerging Educator of the Year!”
It is that spirit of collaboration between herself and fellow teachers and support staff at Lincoln Elementary that has made her teaching experience click, Rayburn said.
That teaching is a collaborative effort isn’t lost on her.
“I would not be able to teach and be who I am without all my colleagues,” she said. “It definitely takes a village when you’re working with students. The whole building deserves the award. It really is a team effort.
“It’s definitely not all butterflies and rainbows, but our district and staff are very supportive. And the kids make it all work. Just seeing their ‘aha’ moments or getting their hugs, that’s truly why we’re here.”
