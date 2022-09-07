MINDEN — “We’ve all got potential in life,” says Darcie Reed. “Sometimes we just need an extra person to help us see it and find it.”
In Minden, as in communities across a five-state area, the TeamMates Mentoring Program seeks to match school-age children and teenagers with a caring adult who can be that “extra person” — and perhaps provide that extra nudge, that extra spark, that could make all the difference.
Reed is coordinator of the Minden chapter of TeamMates, which was named the organization’s Chapter of the Year for 2022.
TeamMates, founded in 1991 by Tom and Nancy Osborne, currently has 192 chapters in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming and South Dakota. This is just the third year the organization has awarded Chapter of the Year, and Minden was the lone recipient among around 20 chapters that were nominated.
“To be the local program of the year is a pretty big deal,” said Hannah Miller of Omaha, marketing and mentor recruitment manager for TeamMates.
The award, in part, is a credit to Reed’s leadership and organizational skills — but as she is quick to say, it’s “a ‘we’ thing, not a ‘me’ thing,” and a tribute to the faithful mentors, enthusiastic young people and dedicated board members who make the Minden program successful.
She noted that volunteers with the Minden chapter include mentors and board members who have served for the entirety of the chapter’s 21-year history.
“Minden is just really blessed with dedication to TeamMates and to the youth in our community,” Reed said.
The Minden chapter dates back to 2001, when Barb Jacobsen and Lisa Sinsel were the original co-coordinators. Reed, a 1989 Minden High, now is in her seventh year as TeamMates coordinator and spends 1 ½ days each week on the Minden High School and C.L. Jones Middle School campus administering the local program.
The Minden chapter makes matches for students in fourth through 12th grade, pairing them up with a mentor who meets with them at the school for 30-40 minutes one day each week.
“It’s usually over a lunch period, maybe during a study hall,” Reed said. “The majority of them are over the lunch period.”
The chapter asks mentors for a three-year commitment to the program. The goal is for mentors and mentees to meet at least 24 times during a school year.
Besides completing the required background check and the required two-hour training session for each prospective mentor, Reed visits with the adults to learn about their interests in an attempt to make the best possible match.
The chapter ended the 2021-22 school year with about 45 matches and currently has about 40 in place, with a waiting list of students but a number of prospective new mentors also waiting to go through the intake and orientation process.
“When I match a student, my most favorite day is match day, when I introduce a mentee to their mentor and the student understands that this is their person from now all the way through high school,” Reed said. “It’s truly a special friendship, a special bond, and it will last a lifetime.”
Reed said students don’t need to be considered “at risk” to be part of the program, since anyone and everyone can benefit from the encouragement a mentor provides
Hannah Dorn, who spent eight years as a TeamMates mentor in the Lincoln Public Schools and now is starting her third year as a Minden mentor, said mentees benefit from having an entire network of adults in the community who care about them and are there for them when they need a hand.
Dorn said she finds mentorship personally rewarding.
“I enjoy being there to celebrate the highs with my TeamMate and being there with them as they navigate the lows,” she said. “It’s rewarding to know that you were the listening ear for a student who needed someone they could trust to lean on through tough times.”
The Minden chapter gets high praise for its marketing efforts and for building community awareness and support. For example, the chapter has sponsored an annual musical performance and social event at the Minden Opera House as a fundraiser.
The chapter also builds itself from the inside out with events like fall and spring TeamMates nights and morning breakfasts at school, and with special touches such as matching T-shirts for everyone involved in the program.
“Our students have a sense of pride in being in TeamMates,” Reed said.
Partnering with the Minden High School Tech Club, the group recently invited all mentees and their families to a barbecue to kick off the new school year in conjunction with the first Minden home football game.
The Minden chapter learned about its Chapter of the Year award in January. Osborne, the legendary retired Nebraska football coach, former athletic director and onetime United States congressman, made a surprise congratulatory visit to the school. A plaque was presented during a conference in July.
On Sept. 2, mentees, mentors, board members and guests were invited to a breakfast in the MPS Activities Building. Dining on breakfast pizza and bananas, those in attendance also learned of an additional boost to their organization.
Kim Snavely, the local State Farm Insurance agent and a past seven-year TeamMates mentor, was joined by Melanie Buehler, a licensed insurance representative in her office who is a current Minden mentor, and Michael Weston from the company’s field leadership office in Lincoln to present a $5,000 grant to the chapter from the State Farm home office.
Snavely’s agency was awarded the grant as part of State Farm’s 100 for Good program, which celebrates the insurance company’s 100th anniversary and recognizes the many ways its agents support their communities.
Snavely got to choose a nonprofit group to receive the money, and she and Buehler agreed it should be TeamMates.
Snavely and Buehler agreed with Reed that TeamMates’ main benefit for students is letting them see how much adults in their community care about them and value them.
“It’s as much as anything about how they feel about themselves intrinsically and understand they are important to the community, to us and to the school,” Snavely said.
Reed hopes to use the State Farm grant to support and expand the Minden program, which now includes a strengths-based component in which mentees learn more about themselves and seek out the “superpower” that will help them in their future.
James Widdifield, superintendent of Minden Public Schools, said he’s proud of the way MPS and TeamMates work together so closely to help young people develop their potential.
“It fits our vision, it fits our values, and it fits what we want to instill in our kids,” he said of the TeamMates program.
Widdifield said TeamMates’ influence has a positive impact on the school and helps to motivate students to stay in school and do their best work.
Reed and others said that more than anything else, TeamMates helps students see adults believe in them so it’s OK to believe in themselves.
Reed quoted a response by a mentee in a recent survey asking what he or she has learned from the TeamMates experience.
“You don’t have to be like everyone else to do something for the world,” the student wrote.
