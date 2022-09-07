MINDEN — “We’ve all got potential in life,” says Darcie Reed. “Sometimes we just need an extra person to help us see it and find it.”

In Minden, as in communities across a five-state area, the TeamMates Mentoring Program seeks to match school-age children and teenagers with a caring adult who can be that “extra person” — and perhaps provide that extra nudge, that extra spark, that could make all the difference.

