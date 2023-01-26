Two 4-H’ers with a strong ethic of giving back to their communities are being honored as runners-up for the title of Outstanding Tribland 4-H’er for 2022.
Sydni Rust of Kensington, Kansas, and Kassie Kimle of rural Kenesaw are first- and second runner-up, respectively. Each will receive a $100 cash award and engraved commemorative plaque.
Sydni Rust
Sydni Rust, 18, is a senior at Thunder Ridge High School in Kensington. She has been involved in 4-H and pre-4-H for a total of nine years, all as a member of the Busy Bees 4-H Club in Smith County, Kansas.
Her parents are Kirby and Michelle Rust.
Rust is in her second year as president of her club and has served four years on the Smith County 4-H Council. She also has served on the Christmas Committee for her club, organizing service projects to assist nursing home residents, needy children and homebound individuals in successive years.
Over the past several years, she has organized a number of food drives for her club to benefit the local food pantry, which serves about 125 people monthly. As part of the project, club members twice each year collect food and other items, help in sorting them, and place them at the pantry.
“This has been a rewarding service project for (me) as I have seen the benefit this service provides as well as seeing the younger club members participate,” Rust wrote in her award application.
The Smith County 4-H Council is an active group. One of its service projects is maintaining the grounds at the Home on the Range historical site northwest of Athol, Kansas.
The 4-H Council also organizes 4-H activities at the Smith County Free Fair in Smith Center — a task that was difficult and frustrating in 2020 amid the many pandemic restrictions.
While 4-H participation was down that year and the public sadly was unable to view exhibitors’ work, Rust said, she was proud of the efforts the council made amid difficult circumstances.
“It was a joy to see everybody who showed up, and how excited they were that we were having the Smith County Free Fair,” she wrote.
Rust’s 89 projects have included the most in visual arts, fiber arts, photography, ceramics, floriculture and leadership.
Her school and community activities have included volleyball, basketball, track, Kansas Association Youth, National Honor Society, student council, four years as class president, and many roles at the Heartland Worship Center Assembly of God. She also operates her own business, Syd’s Cookie Jar.
Kassie Kimle
Kassie Kimle, 17, is a junior at Kenesaw High School. She has been active in 4-H and pre-4-H a total of 10 years, always as a member of the Wanda Drovers Club in Adams County. She also is a member of the Adams County Junior Leaders.
Her parents are Marlin and Jill Kimle.
Over the past five years, Kimle has served as president, vice president, secretary and treasurer of the Wanda Drovers. She was honored in 2022 as the Adams County Golden Clover and with the Adams County Outstanding Leadership Award.
During her year as Wanda Drovers president, Kimle said, she worked to reach out to younger club members, hoping to bridge any divide between older and younger youths and make all members feel connected to the group.
She said her club is active in service projects, and that one of her favorites is Quilts of Valor, in which quilts are made and then presented to veterans in appreciation for their service to the nation.
“One of the most memorable times we were able to present the quilt to a veteran was at the 2018 Adams County Fair before a concert,” Kimle wrote in her application. “I can still vividly remember the look of pure happiness from the veteran as we wrapped the quilt around his shoulders, making the experience extremely worthwhile.”
Her 158 4-H projects to date have been longest-term in the areas of clothing, fashion revue, home environment, cooking, cat and cat showmanship, floriculture and horticulture.
Kimle’s school and community involvement includes band, quiz bowl, cheerleading, FFA, speech and National Honor Society. She is the school spirit coordinator this year and is a member of the Catholic Youth Organization.
Kimle wrote that while her schedule has become busier and busier with school, other activities and her job, 4-H remains one of her favorite activities.
“In my opinion, 4-H is one of the only activities that still holds the values of tradition and ethics close to heart,” she wrote. “Unlike school activities that seem to be constantly evolving and changing structure, 4-H still centers around the basics of head, heart, hands, and health, as well as doing good in the world around us. That is why I continue to be involved in 4-H. It reflects what is important to me and who I am at my core.”
