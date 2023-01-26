Two 4-H’ers with a strong ethic of giving back to their communities are being honored as runners-up for the title of Outstanding Tribland 4-H’er for 2022.

Sydni Rust of Kensington, Kansas, and Kassie Kimle of rural Kenesaw are first- and second runner-up, respectively. Each will receive a $100 cash award and engraved commemorative plaque.

Sydni Rust

Kassie Kimle

