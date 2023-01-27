HIEO Ambassadors 2023

A group of 10 local high school students were selected to be 2023 Hastings Sister City Ambassadors. Those students pictured here, left to right, include Robert Schmidt, Thomas Roberts, Joseph Hoffman, John Kryzsko, Hunter Bradshaw and Xander Uhrmacher in the back row; and Yoselin Gonzalez Lara, Kelyn Henry-Perlich, Lyssa Hoffman and Avery Lowther in the front row.

 Courtesy

The Hastings International Exchange Organization selected ten students to represent Hastings as Sister City Ambassadors in May on an outreach trip to Ozu, Japan.

The 2023 Hastings Sister City Ambassadors, who represent four local high schools, will travel to Japan where they will stay with a host family for nine days, learning their household routines and family structures.

