The Hastings International Exchange Organization selected ten students to represent Hastings as Sister City Ambassadors in May on an outreach trip to Ozu, Japan.
The 2023 Hastings Sister City Ambassadors, who represent four local high schools, will travel to Japan where they will stay with a host family for nine days, learning their household routines and family structures.
During the day, Ozu city officials will take the group to various sites in the Ozu area including Kumamoto Castle, Suizenji Park, the Bunraku Center, the Honda Motorcycle factory, and Mount Aso, which is an active volcano. They will also visit Japanese high schools and make a day trip to Nagasaki, where they will tour the Peace Park and museum.
After the students return to Hastings, they will serve as ambassadors for a year. This includes giving at least one presentation to organizations in Hastings and talking to their fellow students about life in Japan.
The ambassadors had to apply, which included submitting an application, two letters of recommendation, their high school transcript, a personal statement about why they wanted to participate as a sister city ambassador, and an activities resume.
Finalists were interviewed by a panel of 4 HIEO members, all of whom have been to Japan and participated in maintaining the sister city relationship. The 10 participants were chosen after the in-person interviews.
The goal of this yearly effort is to foster international understanding and education between different cultures.
The cities of Hastings and Ozu officially forged their sister city relationship in 1995 following a trip to Ozu by a group of Hastings citizens. After that first exchange HIEO members and their counterparts in the Ozu International Exchange Organization have maintained their connection by organizing visits for students from both communities to participate in homestay experiences.
The following students from Hastings are the 2023 HIEO Sister City Ambassadors:
Hastings Senior High School
Yoselin Gonzalez Lara, sophomore
Kelyn Henry-Perlich, junior
Robert Schmidt, sophomore
Adams Central High School
Grand Island Senior High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.