Multiple buildings are being demolished on the Hastings Regional Center grounds, including a former psychiatric hospital known as Building 3.
Eric Maher, communications director for the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, wrote in an email that 10 buildings are set to be torn down as part of work that could be viewed at the grounds on Thursday.
The demolition is scheduled to be completed around early summer of this year.
The most recognized, and most recently used, is Building 3, which was a former psychiatric hospital. The building more recently was used for administration, program and dormitory space.
Building 3 was the only building on the list to have been used within the last 20 years, Maher said. Due to maintenance and repair needs of the building, a study was conducted and showed it would be more cost-effective to build a new building to serve the program’s needs rather than renovate the existing building.
The other buildings had become dilapidated due to the lack of use over the years, which posed various health and safety issues. There also would be accessibility issues if the buildings were to be used again.
Other buildings and their former uses include: Building 4, which had been a medical/surgical hospital; Building 7, a former treatment ward; Buildings 8, 9, and 12, each previously used for recreation; Building 10, once a rehabilitation unit; Building 11, formerly used for laundry; Building 15, which had been a kitchen; and Building 25, once a minimum-security prison.
In 1887, the Nebraska Legislature appropriated $75,000 for a “state asylum for the incurably insane,” and a three-story brick building with a tall central tower was constructed, according to the Adams County Historical Society.
Patients first were received at the hospital on Aug. 1, 1889.
Originally, the institution was named Hospital for the Incurably Insane. The name changed to Asylum for the Chronic Insane in 1895. In 1905, the name was changed to Nebraska State Hospital, and in 1915 it became known as Ingleside Hospital for the Insane and later Hastings State Hospital. In 1971, it became Hastings Regional Center.
The south end of the campus was converted into a minimum-security prison in 1987, according to Tribune archives. The prison closed in 2002, then was used by the federal government as a detention center for the Immigration and Naturalization Service until 2005.
