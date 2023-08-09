MINDEN — Testimony began Wednesday in the trial of a former school board member asking a judge to reinstate her position from which she claims to have been unlawfully removed after she refused to comply with the board’s face mask policy.
Katherine Sinsel of Minden was elected to the Minden Board of Education in November 2020, but conflicted with other board members over the group’s policy requiring face coverings while on school property.
On April 26, 2021, the board voted to formally remove Sinsel from the board, claiming she violated her oath of office by refusing to wear a mask and subsequently being counted as absent for meetings.
Sinsel filed a lawsuit Nov. 15, 2021, in Kearney County District Court to void a resolution passed by the board that removed her from the board.
Sinsel’s attorney, J.L. Spray of Mattson Ricketts Law Firm in Lincoln, said in opening remarks Wednesday that the board’s action essentially nullified a legal election. He categorized it as a political move.
“She didn’t quite fit into what they wanted,” he said. “They just simply couldn’t tolerate her being on the board.”
He asked that Sinsel be recognized as a member of the school board and the board’s actions to remove her and appoint a replacement be voided.
Thomas Helget, an attorney with Lincoln law firm Knudsen, Berkheim, Richardson & Endacott LLP, is representing the school district.
In his opening statement, Helget said Sinsel’s own actions led to her departure from the school board. He said her refusal to comply with lawful rules and standards set out by the board led to her absences at the board meetings.
“It’s about the ability of the school board to establish rules of conduct,” he said. “It’s not about her unwillingness to vote the same as everyone else.”
He asked the judge to determine that Sinsel’s removal was lawful and there was no violation of the open meeting act.
Sinsel testified that after she was elected, masks weren’t required while board members watched orientation videos before being sworn into office.
On March 2, 2021, she said she met with board president Rusty Rhynalds and Cody Krull at Rhynalds’ shop to discuss the mask issue
“He asked if I would wear a mask and I said I wouldn’t because I had a health issue,” she said.
During the March 8, 2021, board meeting, the board approved a motion to require school board members to wear a mask while in school buildings. Sinsel was the single dissenting vote.
The motion stated that a board member refusing to wear a mask would be counted as an unexcused absence at a meeting.
Sinsel said she attended but was prevented from participating in the April 12, 2021, meeting because Superintendent James Widdifield asked her to leave when she refused to wear a mask. She refused and was arrested before the meeting started.
The Kearney County Attorney filed charges of second-degree trespassing/failure to defy an order to leave and disturbing the peace against Sinsel but those charges have since been dismissed.
Sinsel didn’t attend the April 26, 2021, meeting where the board voted to approve a resolution to formally remove Sinsel from the board, claiming she violated her oath of office by refusing to wear a mask and subsequently being counted as absent for meetings.
On May 27, the board held a special meeting where it passed a resolution to appoint Darcie Reed as a replacement for the vacant seat.
Testimony in the case continues Thursday.
