Testing for infection with the novel coronavirus through TestNebraska ended Friday at Mary Lanning Healthcare, the hospital announced in a news release.
TestNebraska was initiated at Mary Lanning in August 2020 and has provided free drive-up testing for thousands of individuals exhibiting symptoms or following their exposure or possible exposure to someone confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
TestNebraska is a public-private partnership involving the state of Nebraska, local health care providers and laboratories, with determination of eligibility and test scheduling handled centrally online.
Terri Brown, director of laboratory services at Mary Lanning, said the number of people in need of testing has declined dramatically.
Those needing tests can go to www.testnebraska.com to find alternate locations for service in Tribland. Meanwhile, Mary Lanning family care clinics will be offering COVID-19 testing for their own patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.