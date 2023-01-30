HEBRON — Thayer Central Community Schools were closed Monday and will be again on Tuesday as authorities continue to investigate a threat against the school that was received Friday afternoon.

In a statement posted to the school system’s website early Monday morning, the school announced classes were canceled for the day and that no staff members were to report. A follow-on statement late Monday afternoon announced the schools would remain closed on Tuesday, again with staff remaining off campus.

0
0
0
0
0