HEBRON — Students and staff at Thayer Central Community Schools here have been cleared to return to class Thursday after authorities determined the school is under no current threat.
School was closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday after officials learned a threat against the school had been received the afternoon of Jan. 27. The Thayer County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol in investigating the matter, and officers have had the run of the campus since then, with students and staff directed not to report there.
In a news release Wednesday afternoon, NSP said the state and local law enforcement agencies had identified the source of a shooting threat made against the school via social media.
As it turns out, the party allegedly responsible for the online threat apparently was several states away.
“Investigators with the NSP Tech Crimes Unit have determined the source of the threat and have identified a suspect,” NSP said in its news release “That suspect is located in New Mexico and NSP is now working with authorities in New Mexico on this case.”
In announcing cancellation of classes for the first three days of this week, the school had said the decisions to close were made “out of an abundance of caution,” but did not specify the nature of the threat or reveal what investigative activities were occurring on campus.
In a separate joint statement disseminated Wednesday on the Thayer Central school website and on the school’s Facebook page, the Thayer Central administration and Thayer Central Law Enforcement said the source of the threat had been determined to be out of state “and in no way currently affiliated with Thayer Central Community Schools.”
While the investigation is not yet complete, the information released Wednesday clears the way for classes to resume on Thursday. A regular school day is planned.
Officers will have a presence on campus in the coming days as the investigation is completed, the school and local law enforcement said.
Receipt of last Friday’s threat first was announced to the public through online postings from the school and Thayer County Law Enforcement on Saturday. Thayer Central had played host to high school basketball games versus Centennial on Friday evening.
While some commenters on social media have criticized the decision to go ahead with Friday evening’s ballgames under those circumstances, it’s unclear up to this point exactly when on Friday or Saturday officials even learned a threat had been made.
Since then, the threat has disrupted more than just regular school operations. The Southern Nebraska Junior High Quiz Bowl, which had been scheduled for Wednsday at Thayer Central, was among events and activities that were canceled or postponed.
Thayer Central is a consolidated district serving students from several communities at its elementary and middle school/high schools in Hebron. The school buildings are near each other on Eads Avenue in the northeast part of town.
In Wednesday’s news release, the school and local law enforcement acknowledged the last several days have been an unsettling time for area residents and thanked everyone for efforts to keep the school and community safe.
“Counselors will be on site (Thursday) for any staff or students needing support in processing the events of the last few days,” they said.
NSP said state and local law enforcement have been in constant contact with school officials throughout the ordeal.
Further information will be released when possible, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.