HEBRON — Students and staff at Thayer Central Community Schools here have been cleared to return to class Thursday after authorities determined the school is under no current threat.

School was closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday after officials learned a threat against the school had been received the afternoon of Jan. 27. The Thayer County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol in investigating the matter, and officers have had the run of the campus since then, with students and staff directed not to report there.

0
0
0
0
0