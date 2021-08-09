DESHLER — Four days of competition, entertainment, fellowship and fun are straight ahead here as the Thayer County Fair opens its 2021 run Wednesday through Saturday.
Joined by special guests Logan Mize and DJ Bridwell, country music artist Casey Donahew will provide the headline entertainment in front of the grandstand Friday evening.
Mutton bustin’, calves and steer riding will anchor the Thursday night entertainment schedule. Registration for the kids’ rodeo begins 6:30 p.m., with the event to follow at 7.
Saturday evening brings racing at the Thayer County Speedway featuring Malvern Bank Super Late Models, GOTRA, and Midwest Classic Stock Cars.
Ozark Amusements of Springfield, Missouri, will provide the midway carnival each of the four evenings from 6-11 p.m.
The Ozark carnival, which is appearing for the first time in this area, already has played the Fillmore and Kearney county fairs in Tribland this summer.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon and evening, the Deshler Community Fund will present “Escape Downtown,” an activity for small groups of all ages centering on the Jennifer Reinke Public Library and surrounding area.
Time slots must be reserved ahead of time by calling or texting Paige at 402-200-0383 or emailing deshlercommunityfund@gmail.com. All proceeds will go to the fund for a new electronic sign on main street.
The car show will run throughout the day Saturday in the city park near the fairgrounds.
Pre-fair 4-H and FFA events began last week with the sewing construction and modeling judging, public style show and performing arts contest, and horse show.
The dog and companion animal show were Monday.
Here’s the daily schedule of fair and fair-related events for Wednesday through Saturday:
Wednesday
9 a.m: Antique tractor ride and show
5 p.m.: Beer garden opens
6 p.m.: Parade leading from downtown Deshler to the fairgrounds
After parade: Aksarben farm family awards presentation in front of grandstand
6-11 p.m.: Carnival
7-10 p.m.: Colors da Clown face painting
7 p.m.: 4-H Night and cake raffle and/or auction in front of grandstand
Thursday
8:30 a.m.: Sheep show, followed by goat show
Noon: Rabbit show
5 p.m.: Beer garden opens
6-11 p.m.: Carnival
6-10 p.m.: Colors da Clown face painting
6:30 p.m.: Kids’ rodeo registration
7 p.m.: Mayfield Horse Co. presents mutton bustin’, calves and steer riding
7 p.m.: Cow pie bingo by Deshler FFA, horse arena
7 p.m.: Band in beer garden TBA
9 p.m.: Craig Stensaas and Casey Bailey on stage in beer garden
Friday
8:30 a.m.: Beef show
Noon: Poultry show
5 p.m.: Beer garden open to concert ticket holders (open to all following the show)
5-7 p.m.: Windsor pork chop and trimmings served by Knights of Columbus, Activity Building
6-11 p.m.: Carnival
6-10 p.m.: Colors da Clown face painting
7 p.m.: Casey Donahew concert. Advance tickets are available at www.outhousetickets.com
Saturday
8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Car show in park
8:30 a.m.: Hog show
10 a.m.: Small-animal showmanship round robin
Noon: Large-animal showmanship round robin
5 p.m.: Beer garden opens
5-7 p.m.: Prime rib sandwiches served by Thayer County Feeders under grandstand
6-10 p.m.: Colors da Clown face painting
6-11 p.m.: Carnival
6:30 p.m.: Race night at Thayer County Speedway
9 p.m.: Shooter Jax on stage in beer garden
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.