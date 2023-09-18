The Bridge, a Hastings addiction treatment center, will be the focus of a Sept. 22 program presented by the League of Women Voters of Hastings' Social Policy Action Team.
Jill Gregg, executive director of The Bridge Inc., will be the featured speaker. The program begins at noon at the YWCA of Adams County, 2525 W. Second St.
The Bridge has been serving the community since 1977. It provides long-term, comprehensive residential treatment for substance-abusing adult women. Treatment focuses on relapse prevention, continues problems and/or continued use, and promoting eventual reintegration into the community.
The program is free and open to the public. Those attending are welcome to bring a brown-bag lunch.
