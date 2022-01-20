The enCourage Advocacy Center surpassed a key fundraising goal, and employees are excited for the upcoming year.
Executive Director Jo Bair Springer announced Thursday during a Facebook Live presentation that the organization raised $29,011 for the 2021 Winter Campaign.
“You absolutely shattered our initial goal of $20,000,” she said. “We’re just so grateful for your support. This exceeded our wildest imaginations, and it means we can do more than ever to help meet the needs of the survivors in our community.”
Springer said the organization receives grant funding to cover many of the large expenses, but there are secondary costs for items that some individuals need that aren’t covered under grant funding.
Grant funding also doesn’t pay for prevention efforts.
The year 2021 was a big one for the organization as it was rebranded from SASA Crisis Center to enCourage Advocacy Center. Along with the new name came the tagline: Community without Violence.
“I love the name and the way it celebrates the courage of the survivors that we work with and survivors who are on our team who have chosen to take really difficult steps to rebuild their lives (and) build better futures for their families,” Springer said.
The change also led the organization to actively pursue efforts to reduce domestic violence in the community.
To help guide community members in that direction, enCourage has joined the Green Dot Program and is working to implement it through the community.
The Green Dot Program engages community members as potential allies and bystanders, and gives them the skills to establish intolerance of violence as the norm, as well as ways to intervene in high-risk situations.
The program visualizes individual choices to harm another as red dots spreading throughout the community. Green dots represent any choice that promotes safety and communicates intolerance for violence.
A green dot is getting someone else involved, creating a distraction to defuse the situation, checking on the person being harmed or asking someone to step back. A green dot is simply an individual choice at any given moment to make a red dot less likely.
“We are so committed as an organization to building a community without violence,” Springer said. “We believe that’s going to take everybody in the community working together in a series of small everyday actions as well as some really big actions.”
Community members who want to get involved can email kristen@encouragecenter.org to find out about upcoming workshops. There is a one-hour option and a three-hour option, but Springer recommended the latter because it helps develop concrete tools to intervene.
For more information about enCourage, visit www.encouragecenter.org.
