The Lark in downtown Hastings will be the place to gather, to celebrate and to give from morning until night May 4, which is Give Hastings Day 2023.
The venue, 809 W. Second St., will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight to accept checks being delivered in person to support any or all of 108 different area nonprofit organizations and community causes in this year’s 10th Give Day event.
Donors can make gifts to multiple recipients with one transaction, and checks should be made payable to the Hastings Community Foundation.
Donations also may be made online all day and throughout the evening at givehastings.org" target="_blank">givehastings.org. The minimum donation is $10.
Donors, nonprofit organization representatives, and Give Day supporters are invited to stop by The Lark anytime for fellowship and to check the leaderboard, which will be updated continuously through the donation cut-off time of 11:59 p.m. to show how much money has been given to the various organizations up to the minute.
The leaderboard postings also will be viewable online at givehastings.org. They will reflect all monies donated since this year’s early-giving window opened on April 19.
From midmorning through midafternoon, artist Mary Vaughan will lead a community art project to celebrate 10 years of Give Hastings Day. Everyone is invited to participate.
Rolls and coffee will be served from 7-9 a.m. Allo Speed Giving will begin at 10 a.m., with a $100 bonus to be given to the first 20 organizations that receive an online gift starting at that time.
Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then, Oakeson Steiner Wealth & Retirement will be the host for a Business After Hours event from 5-7 p.m.
The day’s live events will wrap up with live music by Formerly Three and a popcorn bar from 7-10 p.m.
All events are open to the public. A free-will donation is suggested for events involving food, with proceeds to benefit all Give Day participants.
Since its inaugural edition in 2014, Give Hastings Day has been facilitated by the Hastings Community Foundation. The event raised more than $4.5 million in its first nine years, with just a small percentage held back to support the fundraising effort itself.
Three types of bonuses are being awarded this year, with all participating causes to get at least some money in the process. Several of the bonuses are designed to incentivize giving by community members to their favorite beneficiaries.
To recognize the 10-year milestone, the Hastings Community Foundation will be awarding a $10,000 endowment prize to one participating organization that receives at least 30 unique donations and meets other eligibility criteria. That prize will be included in Give Day totals, and the winning organization will be announced after Thursday.
“A $10,000 endowment is the largest single prize that has been awarded through Give Hastings Day,” said Dan Peters, HCF executive director, in a news release Tuesday. “It represented the perfect opportunity for the Hastings Community Foundation to celebrate Give Day’s success and to provide a truly lasting gift. This endowment prize will provide annual revenue in perpetuity for the recipient.”
For more information, visit the website or stop by The Lark on Thursday. To view a complete list of participating organizations online, click the “Donate” icon to make the list appear.
