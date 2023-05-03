The Lark in downtown Hastings will be the place to gather, to celebrate and to give from morning until night May 4, which is Give Hastings Day 2023.

The venue, 809 W. Second St., will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight to accept checks being delivered in person to support any or all of 108 different area nonprofit organizations and community causes in this year’s 10th Give Day event.

