An opportunity for local artists to showcase their wares, as well as benefit youth, has come to fruition after two years of toil.
The Lark, 809 W. Second St., will play host to Art and Soul, a public art auction from 4-7 p.m. Friday. All proceeds will benefit education scholarships and childhood cancer research.
Planning for the show started about two years ago when co-organizer Deb Rasby was working in her basement studio in Columbus.
“It was during COVID and everything was shut down, and yet artists were still working, creating things,” she said. “Galleries were shut down. There was just nothing going on. I just thought maybe they would be willing to donate a piece of their original art to do something for somebody else. Sure enough, they did.”
Rasby talked first to Kim West Dinsdale, chair of the Hastings College Foundation board of directors.
“She was gung-ho about it,” Rasby said.
The $10 admission includes entry, plus appetizers, free drink and art performances.
“It should be a really enjoyable, fun event and can help kids in the process and snag a beautiful piece of original art,” she said.
Art and Soul includes live art performances by Peter Lainson, Ashley Spitsnogle and Jenna Herman.
Among art being auctioned includes work by David Biehl, Herman, Barb Kluver, Mary Weber, Pat Wiederspan Jones, and many others. A number of Hastings College alumni and faculty members have donated artwork in various media.
Rasby herself is a Hastings College alum, as are several people in her family. Her husband, Doug Rasby, works for the Hastings College Foundation.
Deb and Doug Rasby are relocating to Hastings.
Artists from throughout the United States were asked by Art and Soul organizers to participate.
“I think they really want to help kids,” Rasby said. “It’s a soft spot for so many people.”
Beneficiaries include Sammy’s Superheroes, a childhood cancer research organization; Operation Education Nairobi, which helps save children in poverty from trafficking through education; and Hastings College art scholarships.
“We really want to shine a light on Hastings College, and the (Jackson Dinsdale Art Center) is a beautiful facility that is world class,” Rasby said.
It was also important to hold the event at The Lark, she said.
“That’s a community effort to keep that going,” she said. “It’s a historic venue and is a nonprofit, as well. Anything we can do to bring some life to The Lark, we’d like to do that, too.”
Art and Soul has been a collaborative effort, Rasby said.
“We tried for two years to get this off the ground, and COVID would rear its ugly head and we’d have to reschedule,” she said. “So two years later, here we are finally doing it.”
