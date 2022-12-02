Throughout its eight-year history, The Lark has provided a space for programming, performances and other events.
The nonprofit venue in downtown Hastings now is preparing for the next step.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 1:52 am
Executive Director Cara Kimberly and Board President Dave Rippe unveiled plans during a Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Thursday to finish the second floor of The Lark with three apartments. Construction is scheduled to start in January.
“There was plans before this that of course COVID put a little halt to,” Kimberly said. “We had to do some creative thinking on some things.”
Cardinal Construction of Doniphan is the general contractor.
The Lark is home to the Listening Room concert series.
Since 2014, The Lark has hosted more than 200 performances, many community events, and dozens of wedding ceremonies.
Programming now also includes a stand-up comedy series as well as cornhole competitions.
Rippe said the COVID-19 pandemic was hard for The Lark as a nonprofit organization and forced the venue to think about how to become sustainable as an organization.
“For a lot of people in this room that write checks to support not-for-profits, you understand how important sustainability is in the not-for-profit world,” he said.
The Lark received $205,000 through LB566, the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act, which provides grants to qualified nonprofit organizations to assist with capital projects that were delayed due to COVID-19, to accompany a $205,000 local match to finish out the plan.
To deal with inflation as well as first-floor improvements, The Lark is raising an additional $100,000.
The plan calls for a studio apartment, one-bedroom apartment and two-bedroom apartment.
Rippe described a “stay-and-play” arrangement that would allow guests at the multitude of The Lark’s programming options a space to spend the night and enjoy Hastings.
“It’s a big project because it continues to add to the vibrancy of downtown Hastings,” he said. “It’s a big project because it enhances what we’re doing here, because it finishes out this building. It’s a big project because it brings sustainability to this not-for-profit and is something we’re all very passionate about, which is the delivery of arts program and quality of life in Hastings.”
