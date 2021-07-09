Hastings Community Theatre will give its first performance before a live audience in a year and a half this weekend as HCT Kids presents the musical “Oliver! Jr.”
The outdoor musical will be the first production with a live audience for the theater since February 2020 with “The Savannah Sipping Society.” As preparations were made to perform the musical “Mamma Mia,” the novel coronavirus disease pandemic caused the shutdown of group gatherings. The musical was postponed twice as the Hastings Community Theatre Board of Directors did its part to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Berice Rosenberg, director of “Oliver! Jr.,” said the set for “Mamma Mia” had been completed and they wanted to leave it intact. Performing “Oliver! Jr” outside was also a way to keep people spread out during rehearsals and keep the voices of the children from echoing through the theater.
“This was the perfect opportunity to try an outdoor performance,” she said.
Children ranging in age from 5-16 will bring the streets of Victorian England to the Hastings Community Theatre during the hour-long show. Show performances will be outside on the HCT parking lot so organizers are asking the audience to bring lawn chairs for seating.
Based on the classic novel “Oliver Twist” by Charles Dickens, the show follows a trusting young orphan who finds his life changing course after he asks for a bit more gruel to sate his hunger. Oliver finds himself on an adventure and falls in with a friendly gang of pickpockets and their leader, Fagin. Oliver soon learns he isn’t fit for a life of crime and discovers the life he was meant to live all along.
“ ‘Oliver’ is an old-time favorite of mine,” Rosenberg said. “My first show in a community theater was with my dad and it was ‘Oliver.’ ”
Even with “Mamma Mia” in the wings, she said she didn’t want to let the summer pass without doing a children’s program through HCT Kids, especially considering all they had endured through the year.
“It was so important to me to offer something for the kids this year,” she said. “I just felt it was something we needed to do for the kids in the community.”
HCT Kids combined both age groups for this summer’s play. The cast includes 31 kids — 21 girls and 10 boys. Taylor Bartos and Audrey Weeks, veterans of the HCT Kids program, are assistant directors for the show.
Oliver is played by Abe Schenk, who is only 7 years old, and Dodger is played by 12-year-old Silas Haynes. The leading roles are rounded out with Eva Ysllescas as Nancy, Ezekiel Verhage as the villain, Bill Sikes, and Riky Nielsen as Fagin.
Rosenberg said it is the cutest cast of kids she’s ever seen, especially Schenk.
“You would not believe he is 7,” she said. “He sings several songs and he just knocks it out of the park.”
Performances will be on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Hastings Community Theatre located in the Good Samaritan Village, 515 S. Fourth Ave. Tickets are $5 for adults and a free-will donation for children. Tickets are only available at the gate.
Rosenberg said the weather forecast appears to be favorable for an outdoor show, but they are ready to move the play inside in case of inclement weather.
“It’s going to be a great show,” she said. “It’s just going to be all around good family entertainment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.