Donning a red, white and blue outfit, Benjamin Larson of Hastings performed the Pledge of Allegiance, “Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language on Saturday at Hastings College’s Scott Studio Theatre.
Larson was one of the community members who took turns with Hastings College students braving the stage for a community open mic night.
“I think it’s great,” Larson said of the event. “I’m 100% for it.”
Performers shared a wide variety of songs, ranging from “Up From the Skies” by Jimi Hendrix to Bruno Mars’ “Grenade” and Fall Out Boy’s “Church.” Other presentations included haiku, video and artwork.
Jay Bayles of Hastings said he came out to practice calming his nerves of performing in front of others.
“It’s always good to get in front of an audience,” he said.
Alpha Psi Omega, the Hastings College theater student honorary, hosted the activity as a way to bring students and the community together.
APO president Maggie Price and vice president Audrey Weeks helped organize the event. They said the group wanted a fun activity to help local citizens get acquainted with the college’s theater department.
“We hope people will come and see the college shows,” Weeks said.
Other opportunities for the public to see what the theater group is up to include an interactive Clue game on March 25, performances of the spring play “The Whale” on April 20-23, and the capstone presentations of two senior students on April 28-29.
For more information about the theater group, visit the Hastings College Theatre Facebook page or APO Instagram account titled HC_APO.
The theater group also wanted to provide an opportunity for students and community residents to see the level of performances in the area.
“There’s a lot of talent in the community and a lot of talent at Hastings College,” Weeks said. “This is a way people can see the diversity of Hastings.”
Price said she would like to see the open mic night become an annual activity for the group.
Casper Campbell, a sophomore member of APO, said the event was a good way to connect with the community.
“It would be really fun if we make it a regular thing,” he said.
