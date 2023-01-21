The Hastings Museum had some unprecedented successes with its theater in 2022 while also seeing struggles in that venue.
The museum had 10 sold-out shows including “Top Gun: Maverick” and the Holocaust documentary “Who Will Write Our History.” There was a showing for each of those films that included a question-and-answer session with a virtual guest speaker.
“These are some anomalies, though,” Museum Director Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson said. “Across the board in the theater industry, that’s not what’s happening.”
She talked during the Hastings City Council work session on Tuesday about film distribution problems that developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, making film availability slimmer for the museum.
“We are following the trends,” she said. “When you look at percentages of being down, we are following along.”
There is a shortage of large-format films right now, as well, she said.
Studios were making about 70 large-format films per year prior to the pandemic. Kreutzer-Hodson said she was told 40 large-format films might get made this year.
The museum did receive a $211,389 shuttered venue grant for theaters impacted by COVID-19, however.
“That’s pretty substantial and has kept us really in the black this last year,” Kreutzer-Hodson said.
The museum had 937 memberships last year, which followed pre-pandemic levels. Kreutzer-Hodson said museum memberships serve around 4,000 individuals when taking families into account.
In the midst of the pandemic, the museum was down about 14% on memberships.
The museum stayed within the realm of the percentages of what is spent on wages and benefits from year to year.
Property tax income has remained the same.
For the planetarium, planetarium coordinator Kirk Rosberg created “Hubble Legacy,” the first full-dome planetarium show produced in-house by Hastings Museum staff.
Rosberg used the museum’s closures during the pandemic to produce the show using Hubble telescope images from NASA.
“It’s very beautifully done,” Kreutzer-Hodson said. “He did a really good job.”
She said “Hubble Legacy” could be available to other planetariums.
The museum also is planning for a new exhibit relating to Hastings-area history and additional storage space funded by the city’s half-cent sales tax. The additional storage space will go where the Kool-Aid exhibit is now in the basement, so Kool-Aid will be moved to the second-floor gallery.
Kreutzer-Hodson said the museum is hoping to begin physical work on the Kool-Aid exhibit’s new space at the end of the current fiscal year.
“We’re still in a lot of the planning stages of figuring out all the details about what goes where,” she said.
Museum employees have prepared a replacement design for the signs on Interstate 80 and are waiting for the Nebraska Department of Transportation to update the signs.
The museum also is bringing its fire alarm system up to code, hoping to bid that out in the near future.
The plan is also to replace the 30-year-old boilers on the theater side of the museum building.
The museum played host to a citywide celebration in September 2022 to honor the community’s 150th anniversary.
Kreutzer-Hodson said she wants celebrations like that more regularly.
The museum also is working to connect with the Spanish-speaking population as well as with the Pawnee Native American tribe.
“That’ll be a big push for us on a personal level to make those personal connections, so we can build those relationships,” she said.
