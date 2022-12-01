A 45-year-old Spokane, Washington, resident was sentenced Nov. 22 in Adams County District Court to 345 days in jail for theft by receiving stolen property on Jan. 17, 2021.

Jason W. Reeves pleaded guilty Sept. 21. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the value associated with the crime and dropped charges of possessing methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia.

0
0
0
0
0