A 45-year-old Spokane, Washington, resident was sentenced Nov. 22 in Adams County District Court to 345 days in jail for theft by receiving stolen property on Jan. 17, 2021.
Jason W. Reeves pleaded guilty Sept. 21. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the value associated with the crime and dropped charges of possessing methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers found Reeves and his wife, Christina, stranded in a vehicle that had run out of fuel while towing a camper at Burlington Avenue and South Street. The camper was determined to have been stolen. Inside the vehicle, officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Reeves and gave credit for 181 days already served.
Theft by receiving stolen property, value $1,500-$4,999, is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
