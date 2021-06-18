A 59-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced June 8 in Adams County District Court to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine and 15-year driver’s license revocation for a third offense of driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 16.
Craig C. Widdel, whose last known address was 1102 Waynoka St., pleaded no contest April 8. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of driving during revocation.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Widdel and gave him credit for 143 days already served.
Third-offense DUI is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
