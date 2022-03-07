A 21-year-old Hastings man initially accused of robbery was sentenced Feb. 28 to two years of probation in Adams County Court.
Julian Montalvo, whose last known address was 608 S. Colorado Ave., pleaded guilty Oct. 20, 2021, to terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of robbery, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
District Judge Karin Noakes sentenced Montalvo.
According to court documents, Austin Ellis went to the home of Quentin Journey in the 800 block of North Minnesota Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 2020. During the meeting, Ellis used pepper spray on Journey before Joseph Graham and Montalvo came into the residence and all three assaulted Journey.
Journey told police Ellis had come to pay back a $100 loan, and after the attack he discovered a laptop computer and a wallet missing.
Police interviewed Ellis, who said he went to Journey’s residence under the guise of buying marijuana but then assaulted Journey and stole the drugs. He denied taking the laptop or wallet.
Ellis, 19, of 1141 W. H St. was charged with robbery. Prosecutors reduced the charge to terroristic threats and he pleaded guilty Aug. 19, 2021. He was sentenced to two years of probation with 90 days in jail on Oct. 12, 2020.
Graham, 17, of 2204 W. Bateman St. pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to false reporting, a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. He was sentenced Feb. 25 to one year of probation on Feb. 25.
Journey was charged for distributing marijuana and he pleaded no contest to the charges to enter drug court on April 12, 2021.
