The two members of the Hastings City Council who represent central Hastings are looking forward to answering questions and having a conversation with the public.
Chuck Rosenberg and Joy Huffaker, Third Ward council representatives, will hold a town hall meeting 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave.
“We’ve been wanting to do that for a while,” Rosenberg said. “I wasn’t able to put together anything a couple years ago, and then COVID came. We just thought maybe it would be a good time to get some information out to the public.”
Huffaker said she is looking forward to providing an opportunity for the public to ask questions, which should help clear up some misconceptions.
“I think, probably more than anything, is clearing up a lot of miscommunication or a lot of thoughts that people have that are going around that aren’t really true,” she said. “Hopefully there will be a better understanding and not so much anger toward a lot of the City Council.”
Rosenberg, who currently is running for a second term on the council, wants to separate this town hall discussion from the primary election on May 10.
He and challengers Marc Rowan and Russ Hall are running for the seat. The top two finishers in the primary will advance to the general election in November.
“I’m going to be really careful how I say things because I don’t want to make it sound like this is a campaign event,” Rosenberg said. “If I’m going to campaign, I’m going to go out into the neighborhoods like I’ve been doing.”
He is prepared to discuss his past votes.
That includes switching his position on the 16th Street viaduct. Rosenberg initially dissented on items pertaining to the demolition of the viaduct, but changed his stance after the city received in-depth assessments of the structure from engineers.
He understands a lot of people are upset that the viaduct is being torn down.
“Basically, I’ll be happy to explain why I changed my vote,” he said.
He said he and Huffaker will answer what they can about the viaduct.
“There’s still some litigation on that,” Rosenberg said. “Some things we may not be able to totally address because sometimes the courts have to decide a few things.”
Rosenberg and Huffaker are working on a PowerPoint presentation to talk about the city’s latest accomplishments.
“There’s been quite a bit of activity and a lot of positive things going on in the community that sometimes gets overshadowed,” Rosenberg said. “The viaduct and the casino have been the two hot-topic issues. I’m happy to answer public questions on that.”
Rosenberg and Huffaker each voted against a rezone and conditional use permit for a horse racetrack and casino on Hastings’ north side, sometimes referred to as a “racino,” which came before the council on March 15.
The majority of time will be reserved for questions and concerns.
“We’ll do our best to answer them,” Rosenberg said. “We may not have all the answers for everything because there might be some questions that come up that we could speculate on but we don’t want to do that. We’ll get back to people with a more specific answer.”
With contentious issues potentially on the docket for Saturday’s gathering, Rosenberg said he hopes for a respectful discussion.
“We’ll answer some questions that we can, but neither one of us want to get into a debate,” he said.
Council members can’t comment on personnel situations.
Huffaker, who typically doesn’t speak much during council meetings, said she relishes interactions with constituents.
“I love when people come in and stop and visit with me or talk to me about things,” she said. “It’s a little different in meetings because you’re sitting up there and you’re trying to run through an agenda, but to sit one on one with people or even like this where they have time to ask and we can answer, that’s where I’m at — what I like to do. Usually, by the time I go up there and I’m ready to vote I’ve talked to people, I’ve done my research. I’ve looked into the background and know all the facts. That’s how I make my decision to vote on controversial subjects like the racino was.”
She encourages people to contact their council members to talk about important issues.
“I can’t go door to door and ask everybody in my ward’s opinion on everything we vote on,” she said. “It’s really important for the community to contact us and let us know how they feel.”
Rosenberg said it’s good to hear constituent concerns because there are lot of things council members wouldn’t even be aware of, such as the need for a stop sign at a specific intersection.
Nearly every seat up for election this year, no matter the political subdivision, has multiple people running for it. Rosenberg said he appreciates that interest in public office.
“For so long we’ve had one person running,” he said. “It’s good to see there’s interest in it. I’m more than happy to see that there’s a lot of people running whether it be in Second Ward or Third Ward or First Ward. It’s great that people want to get involved. Like anything, if you don’t feel that the person in there is representing you the way you want to be represented you have a choice to select someone else.”
