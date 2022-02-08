Thomas J. Reeves, who served for a decade as 12th president of Hastings College during the 1980s and 1990s, died Saturday in his native South Carolina, the college announced.
Reeves retired from Hastings College in 1995. He was 86 years old at the time of his death.
Highlights of Reeves’ tenure included construction of the Gray Center for the Communication Arts and the Daugherty Center on campus, plus the renovation of several other buildings on campus. President Ronald Reagan traveled to Hastings in 1988 for dedication of the Gray Center.
Reeves also initiated the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) program and the Twenty-two Plus program for adult learners at Hastings College and oversaw the addition of several intercollegiate athletic programs including men’s and women’s soccer, baseball and softball.
In 1998 he was inducted into the Pro Rege Society, receiving the highest non-academic recognition Hastings College bestows. The Morrison-Reeves Science Center, which opened in fall 2009, was named in honor of Reeves and the late Kenneth Morrison, who served on the Hastings College Board of Trustees from 1981 to 1999.
“Tom was an ordained Presbyterian pastor and gifted preacher, an Airborne Ranger, semi-pro baseball player, college chaplain and high school coach. He was also a great friend and mentor to me. During my 11-year watch as president, I would call him frequently,” said Phil Dudley, president emeritus of Hastings College.
Dudley served as a professor and college vice president under Reeves, and then became president in 2000.
“Tom taught a few classes when he was president and was a very popular teacher,” Dudley said. “He was highly respected by faculty, administrators, staff and students. There were two occasions when students even invited him to spend the night with them in their dorms, in Bronc and Babcock halls, which he did. He often dined in Hazelrigg Student Union, with students joining him. Tom was truly the student’s president.”
In retirement, Reeves was involved with a family-owned plant nursery and was pastor of a small church in Williston, South Carolina, and served as interim president for his undergraduate alma mater, Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.
He was born in Ridgeland, South Carolina, on Aug. 12, 1935, and graduated from Presbyterian College in 1957 and Columbia Theological Seminary in 1964. He received his doctorate of philosophy from the University of Aberdeen in 1966. He then became a professor at Converse College and an administrator for 19 years, before being named president of Hastings College in 1985.
Reeves’ wife, Delores, died in 2011. He is survived by his son, Thomas “Jody” Reeves Jr., and grandson Jared of Denmark.
Visitation is Wednesday at Folk Funeral Home and the funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, both in Denmark.
An obituary for Reeves is online at folkfuneralhome.com/obituary/ReverendThomas-ReevesSr.
