There are four primary eligible uses for the American Rescue Plan Act funds local governments are receiving, but officials and entities that receive the money need to be thoughtful, transparent and show their work.
That was the message of Jon Cannon, executive director of the Nebraska Association of County Officials, who presented on ARPA funds during the Adams County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on Tuesday.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in spring 2021.
Adams County will receive $6,091,895.
Adams County officials are beginning to work through a process to obligate those funds.
Cannon spoke about the four primary eligible uses:
1. Supporting public health expenditures as well as negative economic impacts.
These include public health uses such as the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots.
“There are a number of ways you could go about responding to the negative economic impacts in your community,” he said.
That could include identifying classes of industries or businesses that were affected.
“I’m certain your hotel industry probably suffered a little bit last year,” Cannon said. “I’m guessing your hotel industry, your lodging industry, probably your travel and tourism, saw a little bit of a hit. As a result they would be eligible for some sort of assistance from the county, if that’s what you wanted to do.”
Workers who were laid off or their hours were reduced also could be eligible.
The county can set up the grants however they want.
2. Replace lost public-sector revenue.
“To the extent that you lost revenue last year, whether it was through lodging tax or the highway allocation fund or anything else — that would be something you could essentially replace,” he said. “You could move it over to the general fund to replace that lost revenue.”
3. Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Cannon said according to a frequently asked questions feature about ARPA funds from the U.S. Treasury Department, if there is an expense that would qualify under the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Water or Drinking Water state revolving fund, that would be an eligible use of funds under ARPA.
The county can’t use the funds to replace bridges and box culverts.
Rural broadband is a way of strengthening rural communities, helping provide amenities and entertainment to keep generations in rural communities.
Cannon said the state government is receiving $1.09 billion through ARPA. The state held a hearing asking how those funds should be spent.
NACO testified that rural broadband is a primary concern and estimated $250 million would be a good start.
He said a majority of the 30-40 parties that testified identified rural broadband as a need in Nebraska.
“Hopefully the state is going to be doing something with that, in particular, but it’s something counties can help with as well,” he said.
4. Provide premium pay for essential employees.
Cannon said premium pay is up to $13 per hour for no more than $25,000 in a year for a person who is considered an essential employee.
Cannon said the U.S. Treasury Department frequently-asked-questions page identifies essential employees as local and state employees who didn’t telecommute during the pandemic.
Elected officials wouldn’t be eligible.
“I would recommend if that’s the direction you wanted to go, to be very, very careful and be very, very transparent and make sure you’re communicating clearly who is eligible and how you are making the decisions that you are making,” Cannon advised.
ARPA funds have to be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026. Therefore, Cannon said, counties don’t need to rush to spend their ARPA funds.
He advised counties to do routine community engagement — including town hall meetings — to find out what constituents want.
“When you’re talking about the kind of money we have that’s floating out to the counties, it’s going to attract a lot of attention, and deservedly so,” he said. “That’s why you are in the positions you are in, is to make these choices, and they are going to be difficult choices. Thoughtfulness and transparency is going to be very, very good for you and will hold you in good standing.”
It’s also important for counties to show their work.
He referenced Valley County, where county officials wanted to use ARPA funds to help construct a child care center. Cannon said officials there told him 30% of the workforce dropped out once schools closed, which negatively affected the local economy.
“I said when you put it like that that makes a lot of sense,” he said. “If you’re able to show your work, you should be able to say, ‘Yeah, we can use our ARPA funds toward that.’ ”
Adams County Commissioner Chuck Neumann, who serves on the South Heartland District Health Department’s Board of Health, asked about giving ARPA funds to the health department.
The Health Department Board of Health met in July and approved a resolution to request up to 9% of local ARPA funds to support specific public health activities that can be covered by ARPA funds. No formal requests have been made yet of local governments.
Cannon said local governments can transfer some or all ARPA funds to a special-purpose unit of government that isn’t receiving anything through ARPA, or to a nonprofit, as long as they are using those funds for an eligible use.
He warned the county is on the hook for how those funds are spent, however. Counties can put strings on the money.
“You need to verify for us you’re going to use it for one of these eligible uses,” Cannon said. “At the end of the day, the federal government can ask for the money back from you. They won’t be asking it back from anyone else.”
Answering a question from Commissioner Dale Curtis, Cannon said Adams County could use ARPA funds for sewer and water, air conditioning and filtration system for the county’s planned jail — infrastructure that was planned to be paid for with bond funds.
Curtis said Adams County is facing a tall task when it comes to obligating ARPA funds.
“This all sounds good, but it looks to me like it’s going to be a daunting task to give money,” he said. “When we say things like essential people, my opinion’s not worth much but my opinion is everybody who has to work for a living is essential.”
Cannon said the county could establish premium pay and set aside an amount for anyone who wants who was negatively affected by the pandemic to apply.
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners:
- Voted 7-0 to award 2022 asphalt bids including projects on Bladen and Adams Central avenues, and on Denman Avenue as long as Kearney County agrees to a cost share.
- Unanimously approved rejecting the Assumption and Smith Avenue portions of the bid.
- Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, tax list corrections.
- Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, annual motor vehicle tax exemption applications.
- Unanimously approved extending the existing Emergency Medical Services contract between Adams County and the city of Hastings until Dec. 21, 2022.
