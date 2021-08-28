The founders of Threads of Grace wanted to simplify what can be a tricky situation for children in foster care as well as for foster parents.
Threads of Grace provides brand-new outfits and necessities such as socks, shoes, underwear, outerwear and other items needed for Adams County children up to age 19 who are in foster care or seek shelter with enCourage Advocacy Center.
“There’s specific hoodies and specific shorts these kids all wear,” said Kelly Augustin, president of the Threads of Grace board of directors. “We want to be able to provide those here that if they chose them they can go to school and even if their home life may be totally chaotic at school they can just fit in.”
One hope is to also make life easier for foster parents, so maybe more families will consider foster care.
“We’re kind of hoping if we can just alleviate that first week of clothing and car seats and some diapers to help them get through that,” Augustin said.
Once children have picked out and tried on their new clothing, they will take their items home with them in a duffel bag or backpack that is theirs to keep.
Caseworkers bring in the foster family with the children to pick out clothes.
The hope is to eventually coordinate with teachers within Adams County schools.
“Having them reach out to us when they see a need in the classroom,” Augustin said.
The organization was founded late last year and received its 501©(3) classification as a nonprofit charity in June.
The first call for a foster child came in May. Board members got enough clothing for that one child.
Threads of Grace got a kick-start with Give Hastings Day in May.
The organization had a goal of $2,000, but received more than $7,000.
“It was very mind-blowing,” board secretary Jennifer Kully said.
Community support has been surprising and encouraging, board members said.
“It’s been amazing, since we got word out what we were doing it’s been insane with the monetary donations and we’ve had boutiques just show up with boxes,” Augustin said.
People have shown up with checks and cash.
Threads of Grace received two grants that gave more money than what was requested.
“I think the community knows there’s a need,” Augustin said.
Threads of Grace moved into the basement of Ruhter Realty and Auction, 2837 W. Highway 6, in early August. The Augustin and Samuelson families own Ruhter Realty and Auction.
Threads of Grace will play host to a Business After Hours through the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce 5-7 p.m. Sept. 23 with a ribbon cutting beforehand.
Augustin said the basement was previously a “nasty” catch-all area.
The Augustin and Samuelson families always wanted to use the area but didn’t know for what.
“The nice thing is Ruhter Realty and Auction covers all of it,” said Julie Samuelson, vice president of the Threads of Grace board. “We don’t have to pay rent down here, so truly everything people donate, it’s all going to kids.”
The Rev. Joel Remmers, pastor at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, gave the office a blessing during a soft opening in early August.
“He’s just been a huge supporter of ours,” Augustin said. “There was just this moment where our parents were all here, the caseworkers were here and it was perfect. The room was pretty full. It just worked out perfect to where he was here to do that.”
Amanda Hoffman, owner of i AM me boutique, helped them set up an inventory system.
“We were worried about sizes,” Samuelson said. “Just because they are 4 are they really a 4T? Or are they smaller or bigger? That will solve that problem.”
Donated clothes must be brand new, still with the tags.
Board members especially are trying to collect booster club “school spirit” clothes for Adams County schools, to help give children a sense of normalcy.
Donors can take money and new clothes to Ruhter’s.
In addition to brand new clothing, Threads of Grace is building up an inventory of diapers and car seats. The car seats are being obtained through Mary Lanning’s Safe Kids.
Threads of Grace is now set up with Amazon Smile, a program that donates 5% of eligible purchases on Amazon to the charity.
Other board members include treasurer Nicole Gengenbach, Travis Augustin, Ryan Samuelson, Jeff Kully and Nate Gengenbach.
For more information contact Threads of Grace at 402-469-8528 or threadsofgrace.ne@gmail.com.
