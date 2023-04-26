Two of three Tribland teams competing in the Educational Service Unit state quiz bowl competition Wednesday were eliminated by the eventual champion.
The state contest at North Shore Assembly of God, organized by ESU No. 9, drew a total of 29 teams from high schools across Nebraska. The top two teams from individual ESU quiz bowl events across the state qualified for the contest.
Three area schools competed in the competition: Adams Central High School, Kenesaw High School and Thayer Central High School.
Kenesaw defeated Medicine Valley in the first round of the tournament, then defeated Palmyra-Bennet. Kenesaw then lost to Howells-Dodge, a team that went undefeated into the championship round, and moved into the consolation bracket. In the next round, Kenesaw was beaten by Elkhorn South High School, which ended up winning the championship.
Members of the Kenesaw team included Jaydn Jackman, Luke Burr, Kassie Kimle, Sylvia Schneider, Helen Keiser, Kami Kennedy, Kendri Petersen and Miles Kohmetscher. Their coach is Bethany Gerdes.
Kimle, a junior at Kenesaw, said the state quiz bowl was a unique experience. In some ways, she thinks larger schools have an advantage.
“Students in bigger schools can have more focus on quiz bowl,” she said. “With smaller schools, students often are involved in more than one activity.”
Kohmetscher, a freshman, said he enjoys participating in quiz bowl because it’s a chance to answer random trivia questions on a variety of topics.
“Hopefully, we’re back next year,” he said.
Schneider, a freshman, enjoys the unique team dynamics of quiz bowl. Each team member has a particular specialty, though it’s impossible to know what types of questions will be asked.
Gerdes said she was proud of how the team did in the contest. Through the year, they study a variety of topics to try to be as prepared as possible.
“Quiz bowl is really full of different kinds of knowledge,” she said. “There are all sorts of different categories.”
Competitors in the quiz bowl need to have knowledge in a variety of areas. Questions cover a variety of categories, including social studies, language arts, science, mathematics, art, music, sports and current events.
Teams of six high school students each line tables with buzzers to answer the toss-up questions. The first student to hit the buzzer gets the chance to answer a question. A correctly answered toss-up question earns the team a chance at a bonus question for even more points. If answered incorrectly, the opposing team has a chance to take the points by providing the correct answer.
At the end of 12 rounds of questions, the team with the most points moves on to the next round.
The state contest is a double-elimination bracket.
Thayer Central lost to Mead in the first round and went on to face McCook. Thayer Central won against McCook, but then lost to Elkhorn South to be ousted from the tournament. Elkhorn South went on to eliminate Kenesaw in the next round on the team’s path to the championship through the consolation bracket.
Members of the Thayer Central team included Jordan Mariska, Krista Hartley, Kylie Seefus, Bradley Neff, Elle Sudbeck, Murphy Sudbeck, David Johnson, Carson McLaughlin and Brady Degenhardt. Their coach is Kristy Lukert.
Mariska, a senior at Thayer Central, said it was his first time at the state tournament.
“It’s fortunate we are even here,” he said.
Elle Sudbeck, a junior, said the team felt nervous in the first rounds, but got more comfortable as time went on.
“In our first round, we struggled with pressing the buzzer,” she said.
Adams Central lost its first round to Freeman and dropped to the consolation bracket. AC then defeated Perkins County before losing to Kearney Catholic.
Members of the Adams Central team included Nick Conant, Emmery Huyser, Abram Johnson, Kinnick Pumroy, Kaleb Wahlmeier, Matthew Lauder, Evan Frink and Tessa Reinhard. Their coach is Jill Houghtelling.
Reinhard, a sophomore at Adams Central, said she learned how important it is to trust her instincts on the right answer. She still is trying to work on the confidence part.
“(I learned) to not hesitate on my answers,” she said. “Just go for it.”
Pumroy, a sophomore, said it was a cool experience to compete at state.
“We felt like the underdogs coming in,” he said. “We’re expecting to be back next year. We know we can do better.”
