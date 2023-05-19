Three students at Central Community College-Hastings recently were named to the 2023 Phi Theta Kappa Nebraska All-State Academic Team.
The introductions were made April 12 in a ceremony at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln.
Challen Edwards and Aaron Hernandez, both of Hastings, and Zaya Stuart of Henderson were among six students from Central Community College as a whole who were named to the team. All three are members of the PTK Beta Alpha Delta chapter.
The all-state team is an effort sponsored by PTK, an international honor society of two-year colleges; and the Nebraska Community College Association to honor students for academic achievement, leadership and community service.
Edwards is enrolled in the drafting and design technology program at CCC-Hastings. Hernandez studies automotive technology. Stuart is enrolled in the academic transfer program.
