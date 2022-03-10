Three University of Nebraska at Kearney students from Tribland have been elected to serve on the UNK Student Senate for the next year.
Trenten Theis of Superior and Noah Shackelford of Clay Center were among seven students elected to represent the College of Arts and Sciences. Tristan Larson of Trumbull was among three students elected to represent the College of Education.
Fifteen Student Senate members were elected in all.
Larson now is finishing a one-year term as student government vice president.
Emily Saadi of Kearney and Zach Zavodny of David City will serve as president and vice president, respectively, for the year ahead. Their administration takes office March 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.