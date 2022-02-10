Election 2022

Three more candidates have filed for the upcoming primary election.

— Tim J. O’Dey of 3020 S. Smokey Hill Road filed Feb. 4 to retain his seat on the Adams Central Board of Education.

— Jodi L Graves of 911 N. St. Joseph Ave. filed Feb. 7 to keep her position on the Hastings Public Schools Board of Education.

— Russ F. Hall of 725 N. Lincoln Ave. filed Feb. 7 to represent Ward 3 on the Hastings City Council.

Election filings began Jan. 5. Incumbent candidates were required to file by Feb. 15. Non-incumbents can file until March 1. The primary election will be May 10.

The following people previously filed:

Adams County Board of Commissioners

— District 1: Michael Stromer

— District 3: Lee Hogan

— District 5: Dale Curtis, Tim Reams

— District 7: Joe Patterson

Adams County Assessor: Jackie Russell

Adams County Attorney: Donna Fegler Daiss

Adams County Clerk: Ramona Thomas

Adams County Sheriff: John Rust

Adams County Surveyor: Joshua Grummert

Adams County Treasurer: Melanie Curry

Clerk of the Adams County District Court: Amanda Bauer

Hastings City Council

Ward 1: Ginny Skutnik

Ward 3: Chuck Rosenberg

Ward 4: Matt Fong

Register of Deeds: Rachel Ormsby

Adams Central Board of Education: Dave Johnson, Greg Mucklow

