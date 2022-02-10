Three more candidates have filed for the upcoming primary election.
— Tim J. O’Dey of 3020 S. Smokey Hill Road filed Feb. 4 to retain his seat on the Adams Central Board of Education.
— Jodi L Graves of 911 N. St. Joseph Ave. filed Feb. 7 to keep her position on the Hastings Public Schools Board of Education.
— Russ F. Hall of 725 N. Lincoln Ave. filed Feb. 7 to represent Ward 3 on the Hastings City Council.
Election filings began Jan. 5. Incumbent candidates were required to file by Feb. 15. Non-incumbents can file until March 1. The primary election will be May 10.
The following people previously filed:
Adams County Board of Commissioners
— District 1: Michael Stromer
— District 3: Lee Hogan
— District 5: Dale Curtis, Tim Reams
— District 7: Joe Patterson
Adams County Assessor: Jackie Russell
Adams County Attorney: Donna Fegler Daiss
Adams County Clerk: Ramona Thomas
Adams County Sheriff: John Rust
Adams County Surveyor: Joshua Grummert
Adams County Treasurer: Melanie Curry
Clerk of the Adams County District Court: Amanda Bauer
Hastings City Council
Ward 1: Ginny Skutnik
Ward 3: Chuck Rosenberg
Ward 4: Matt Fong
Register of Deeds: Rachel Ormsby
Adams Central Board of Education: Dave Johnson, Greg Mucklow
