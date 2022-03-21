Three individuals are vying to become the area’s next district court judge, according to a news release from the Nebraska Supreme Court on March 16.
David J.A. Bargen of Adams, Zachary L. Blackman of Lincoln and Shaylene M. Smith of Crete have submitted applications for the appointment in the First Judicial District.
The First Judicial District consists of Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline and Thayer counties. The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Wilber.
The vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Vicky L. Johnson.
The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be April 5 at the district court courtroom in the Saline County Courthouse, 204 S. High St. in Wilber, beginning at 10 a.m. The commission will interview all applicants for the office at that time.
Members of the public can present testimony for the commission’s consideration in writing or speak directly to the commission.
Written testimony must be provided in advance. Written testimony or other pertinent information may be mailed to the commission chair by March 29 at the following address: Justice Stephanie Stacy, Nebraska Supreme Court, PO Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509 or email it to dawn.mussmann@nebraska.gov.
Oral testimony can be offered during the public hearing on April 5.
A listing of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission can be found on the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/committees-commissions/judicial-nominating-commission-tenth-district-district-court.
The nominating commission must forward at least two candidates to the governor within 90 days of the time the vacancy occurs. The final selection is made by the governor after interviewing each nominee.
