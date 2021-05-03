Thunderstorms packing heavy rain and hail led to some flash flooding Sunday evening and overnight, giving parts of Tribland the first taste of severe weather many locations had experienced in some time.
Golf ball-size hail was reported in Minden at 7:48 p.m. Sunday, while pea-size hail fell later in Hastings, said Jeremy Wesely, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Hastings office.
A heavy band of rain brought precipitation totals of 3.5-4.5 inches to the Minden, Heartwell and Kenesaw areas, with localized flash flooding.
Accumulated hail slush on a front porch in central Minden was more than 2 inches deep Sunday evening, and Minden city streets were green Monday morning with battered and fallen tree leaves.
Roadway flooding and stranded vehicles were reported two miles east-northeast of Juniata.
All flooding had receded by Monday morning, Wesely said.
Severe wind reports for Sunday night’s storm were confined mainly to an incident on the south side of Aurora where landspout tornado winds blew in garage doors on a storage unit.
Ron Pughes, Adams County Emergency Management director, said Monday morning he had locations in the Kenesaw and Prosser vicinities where flash flooding had been reported, and found things in decent shape.
“It looks pretty darn good,” Pughes said, reporting that some roads were soft but all flooding had receded. He noted that the ground was dry prior to the rain.
After a thirsty April, Sunday’s rain was welcome — even though it will stop spring planting activity for a period of time.
“It’s a good start to the year,” Wesely said. “Obviously, March was extremely wet and April was dried out, so this is a good push to start May out with.”
From Jan. 1 through 1 a.m. Monday, Hastings had received 12.91 inches of precipitation. Average is 5.57 inches, so Hastings currently is running 7.34 inches above normal, Wesely said.
Here’s a sampling of rainfall totals from around Tribland, collected by the National Weather Service and Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network:
Northeast of Minden: 4.40 inches
East of Heartwell: 4.25
Southeast of Kenesaw: 1.57
Southeast of Prosser: .94
Northwest of Juniata: 2.32
West of Hastings: 2.09
West of Clay Center: 1.97
Southeast of Harvard:1.73
Northeast of Doniphan: 1.08
Northwest of Giltner: 1.48
Southeast of Grafton: 1.60
Southeast of Lawrence: 1.85
Northwest of Superior: 1.50
Franklin: 2.23
North of Riverton: 1.44
Southeast of Davenport: .64
