Flatwater tick photo

The lone star tick, which has made its way to Nebraska in part due to climate change and development, now is sickening some residents — and making some allergic to red meat.

 Courtesy of Joshua Allen

A roast beef sandwich sent Katie Voelker to the hospital in June 2022.

Six hours after dinner, she woke in the middle of the night with hives, an itchy throat, nausea and dizziness.

