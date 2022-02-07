ALVO — Brandy Jordan moved to “itty-bitty” Alvo in 2020, seizing the chance to buy a 3-bedroom house with her husband Nathan and two small children.
She imagined living a quiet life in this 115-person village sandwiched between Omaha and Lincoln.
She didn’t anticipate a small-town fight over a gigantic tire pile on the edge of town — an environmental hazard that prompted state enforcement — spiraling into something far beyond old Goodyears.
Late last year, the Alvo Village Board was legally bound to hold a recall election of two board members — and then simply chose not to let the village residents vote.
That sparked a lawsuit by a well-known Nebraska lawyer forcing Alvo to hold the election. It prompted a new bill in the Nebraska Legislature seeking to ensure nothing like it happens again.
The bitter battle continues amid a flurry of allegations.
Recall leader Dennis Tempelmeyer says Larry Langer, a village board member targeted by the recall and owner of the tire pile, has threatened to kill him. City leaders have misplaced funds after several known embezzlements, and have ignored pleas for financial transparency, others say.
Board members, meanwhile, say they have acted in good faith. They blame a lack of civil public participation for Alvo’s current predicament.
The trouble started in 2015, when Langer and business partner Beth Ann Rose, who run a recycling facility in Alvo, began hauling old tires onto their property.
Tempelmeyer complained. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy checked and found that Langer’s business stored far more tires than licensed to hold. In April, the tire pile’s owners agreed to halve a tire inventory that had grown to roughly 323,000.
By November, drone footage showed the excavated firelane covered in tires. A state report said the tire pile appeared to again be growing, though Langer’s son Pete Langer told officials that it’s under the legal limit.
Tempelmeyer has repeatedly taken issue with the noise and runoff caused by the business. He has argued that Langer has conflicts of interest on the village board and is thwarting efforts to clean up the tire pile.
These disagreements have on several occasions allegedly turned dangerous, according to police reports and Tempelmeyer.
Several years ago, Tempelmeyer called Langer’s business partner Beth Rose to ask Langer to slow down when driving. Langer then “came flying right into my driveway threatening to kill me and my son and burn my house,” Tempelmeyer said. Sheriff’s deputies told Langer to stop, Tempelmeyer said.
Last year, Langer allegedly nearly ran over Templemeyer and Brandy’s husband, Nathan Jordan, with his dump truck during a planning and zoning committee visit to Langer’s junkyard. A committee member called the county sheriff.
In the resulting police report, a witness said Langer accelerated towards Tempelmeyer and Jordan. Langer said he didn’t see them.
“He is a bully,” Tempelmeyer said. “I don’t run from bullies.”
Tempelmeyer filed a recall petition against Langer last August. A month before that, resident Cathina Reeves filed a recall petition against Village Board President Robin LaPage, alleging she misappropriated funds and abused public records.
LaPage and Langer sent letters to village residents saying the allegations were false.
The Flatwater Free Press requested interviews with both board members. LaPage cut off an in-person conversation and hung up or didn’t respond to later calls.
During a brief conversation after the December meeting, Langer told the Flatwater Free Press that Tempelmeyer “was lying and wrong.”
In a subsequent phone call, Langer agreed to an interview. He then didn’t respond to eight calls and four texts in December and January.
For a recall petition to proceed, Nebraska law requires it to reach 45% of the highest number of votes that any board member received in the most recent election.
For Alvo, that meant 17.1 votes.
Leaders of the effort gathered 25 validated signatures from registered voters to recall Langer. Twenty-six residents signed the petition to recall LaPage.
Cass County Election Commissioner Linn Moore notified the board of the successful petitions. She included pages of statutes providing that the governing body “shall…order an election” within 21 days.
In October, LaPage announced that the board needed to take action on the recall petition. Without explaining the law, she said: “We have to vote either yes or no, whatever on whether to have a recall election.”
“It’s going to cost thousands of dollars to the town, which we don’t have,” LaPage said later.
The board’s five members then voted unanimously: No recall election.
In an interview, Moore laid the blame on LaPage for the seemingly unlawful decision not to hold the recall.
During their conversation, LaPage “kept twisting” what the statutory language of “shall” means, Moore said.
“She’s already made up her mind on what she’s gonna do, no matter what anybody says,” Moore said.
The village recently terminated its longtime legal counsel Roger Johnson, citing costs.
Johnson, who represents several small towns, believes Alvo leaders simply misunderstood the law. “I don’t think you could convince me that they acted so knowing they were doing something they shouldn’t have done,” he said.
Others disagree. Plaintiffs’ lawyer David Domina said the board flouted the law with “callous arrogance” for months until a judge forced it to comply in December.
To understand just how confused and how personal this fight has become, look no further than the actions of Alvo board member Mike Lanctot.
Lanctot originally voted not to hold the recall election for fear of the cost. However, weeks earlier, he had actually signed onto the petition to recall Langer in the first place.
Lanctot said other board members tried to discuss Langer’s business’ compliance with village ordinances, but Langer wouldn’t respond at public meetings.
“I think he was trying to use this board for his own personal gains and not for the best interests of the town,” Lanctot told the Flatwater Free Press.
The village planning and zoning committee wrote Langer’s business up for 24 infractions. LaPage said the board couldn’t afford to enforce them.
Alvo does appear to have serious financial problems.
In 2017, the Nebraska auditor’s office uncovered proof a former clerk had embezzled more than $100,000.
Then, LaPage said, another clerk failed to send water bills for nearly a year, costing the town a main source of income, though residents said another clerk recovered most payments later.
In 2020, board member Ben Glantz was found to have wrongly received reimbursement for personal expenses, including his mortgage, auditor’s records show.
Each year, Alvo receives state money for streets. In 2021, it got $20,222.
Resident Cathina Reeves, who works for the Department of Transportation, filed requests for bank statements to determine how this money was spent. She said she never got a response from the board.
State accountants identified accounting errors in the village’s most recent audit waiver. In an email to LaPage, the auditor’s office stated that street funds — restricted for roadway repairs and maintenance — were “expended as if they were general funds.”
In the recent letter sent to village residents, LaPage said the street funds were simply deposited into the general fund account.
While the village fights over street funding, the town’s main street continues to crumble.
First Street was paved when Reeves moved to Alvo in 2018. Now it’s dirt and rubble.
Jodi Gibson, a Nebraska Department of Transportation manager, said the annual street funds allocation “does not go a long way.”
A mile of paved asphalt can cost $800,000. “A lot of counties and municipalities…save up to be able to afford a project,” Gibson said.
Far from saving, the Village of Alvo was mired in debt.
At the June meeting, Ryan Anderson, former village board president, said that the state allocation should have paid off road loans.
Reeves contacted board member Gary Marcoe, who shared emails showing the village then owed at least $100,000 in street loans and other loans. Marcoe said he doesn’t know where the money went.
“I don’t know if that money was missing, or wherever it has gone or what,” said Marcoe, who has been on and off the board before being re-elected in 2020. “I have no idea.”
The village’s perilous finances have been repeatedly offered as reason to avoid lawsuits or hold the recall election.
At long last, that election to determine the two board members’ fates will be held Feb. 15.
LaPage said Alvo will spend up to $21,000 on the recall. Much of that cost comes from legal fees Alvo could have avoided if the village board had originally voted to hold the election.
Instead, many board members blame Tempelmeyer for the lawsuit and the financial burden.
At the board’s December meeting, LaPage said to Tempelmeyer: “You cause so much grief by stirring stuff up.”
