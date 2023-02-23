Hastings City Building (copy)

The north side of the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave., is pictured in this file photograph made March 26, 2020. A special committee is seeking public input on what to do about the structure, which has various renovation needs.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Hastings residents are being invited to tour the City Building and provide feedback on the future of the structure at 220 N. Hastings Ave.

Town hall meetings are planned for 9 a.m. March 4 and 6 p.m. March 6. Each event will begin a tour of the building guided by city staff, followed by a discussion in the City Council chambers.

