Hastings residents are being invited to tour the City Building and provide feedback on the future of the structure at 220 N. Hastings Ave.
Town hall meetings are planned for 9 a.m. March 4 and 6 p.m. March 6. Each event will begin a tour of the building guided by city staff, followed by a discussion in the City Council chambers.
Both events are scheduled to last 90 minutes.
Following the town halls, the city will launch a survey on March 7 asking Hastings residents what they value about city hall and what they would like to see in a new or renovated facility. The survey will be open for two weeks.
The city’s plans for the building have been up for discussion since June 2020 when officials first detailed problems with deteriorating infrastructure, mold, mildew and other real or possible environmental health hazards there. Problems with the roof, foundation and climate control systems are among key issues that have been identified.
Shawn Metcalf, the new city administrator, now is leading efforts to dig into the City Building issue and will lead a City Hall Committee of members selected by Mayor Corey Stutte, the city said in a news release Thursday.
Other committee members include Trent Kelly, director of technology and operations for Hastings Public Schools; Chris Wissing, vice president of Johnson Imperial Homes; Dave Rippe, CEO of Queen City Development; Lee Vrooman, city director of engineering; Marty Stange, city environmental director; and Kim Jacobitz, city clerk.
“Committee members felt strongly they need to engage the public in this process,” the city’s news release states.
Committee members are looking at the current City Building as well as other potential locations for municipal offices. The committee will establish a list of pros and cons for different locations and eventually will present options to the City Council.
The City Building was built as a bank in 1963. The city purchased the structure for use as its new office building in 1984.
When the building’s problems were publicized in 2020, former City Administrator Dave Ptak said the trouble reflected years of deferred maintenance.
Public meetings were moved out of the building for several months in 2021, and the city considered temporarily moving its offices elsewhere, but later scrapped that idea after introducing negative pressure in the basement pulled fresh air through and lowered radon levels.
On the same day the building’s problems were presented to the City Council, officials floated the idea of repurposing the old boiler and turbine area at North Denver Station, 1228 N. Denver Ave., for office use and relocating City Building functions there. NDS already is the headquarters for Hastings Utilities, which is the city’s utility department.
At least initially, that idea seemed to resonate with Stutte and council members. The discussions were paused in January 2022, however, when a proposed architectural services agreement to advance such a move was quickly pulled from a council meeting agenda.
At the time, Stutte said he believed discussion of such a proposed agreement was premature.
A preliminary architect’s estimate put the cost of a move to North Denver Station in the $9 million range.
Since the building’s shortcomings were publicized, some community members have expressed support for retaining and repairing the building and keeping city offices downtown.
Metcalf became city administrator in December 2022.
