CLAY CENTER — As the Old Trusty Antique and Collectors Show tractor drive left the Clay County Fairgrounds in Clay Center Friday, the procession was led by Ron Nelson.
Ron and his siblings Merle and Kay were grand marshals of the tractor drive, which looped out to the ghost town of Verona and back.
Kay didn’t participate in the drive, but many of Ron and Merle’s other family members — such as Merle’s wife Joan and son Alan — drove Allis-Chalmers tractors, which is the featured tractor brand this year.
The tractor drive is one of the activities that kicks off the Old Trusty Antique and Collectors Show.
Old Trusty, now in its 40th year, runs 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Clay County Fairgrounds.
In addition to antique tractors and equipment, the show includes a flea market and a daily parade at 1 p.m.
The Bobby Lane Orchestra will perform 7 p.m. Saturday.
Justin Kane, a Navy veteran and Nashville recording artist, will perform 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Nelsons, who live between Sutton and Edgar, were born into orange Allis-Chalmers heritage. Their parents, Lee and Dorothy Nelson, collected Allis-Chalmers tractors.
That heritage is why the Nelsons were named grand marshals of the drive.
“Actually, it means a lot,” Ron said. “Our dad earned it, but he passed away in late March. We inherited the job then of being grand marshals.”
The family collection is now nearly 40 tractors. Thirty of those orange machines came to Old Trusty.
“We’ve got a little bit of everything,” Ron said.
Merle joked that the family was forced into being grand marshals, but the Nelsons enjoy being part of the Allis-Chalmers community in Clay County.
“I don’t know if we’re the best representatives for it, but they told us we had to,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s cool. There’s a lot of other Allis people, too, who have had Allises a long time.”
About 40 tractors participated in the drive, half of which were Allis-Chalmers.
In addition to building a collection and sharing family heirlooms, many tractor drive participants are in it also for the fellowship.
“You get a lot of visiting done,” said tractor drive organizer Ken Overturf of Edgar.
Rodney Howard of Burr Oak, Kansas, brought a 1939 H Farmall restored tractor. He bought the tractor over the winter and participated in several tractor drives already this summer. This is his seventh tractor drive of the year.
“You meet some of the nicest people that have all antique tractors,” he said.
Larry Judy of Ruskin, who was driving a 1952 Farmall Super M, said he enjoys meeting different people and seeing different tractors.
“It’s something to do and gets you out of the house,” he said.
Old Trusty always was important to Lee Nelson.
“Our dad really enjoyed it, so we came with him,” Ron Nelson said. “We’ve been here every year since it started, actually. We’ve had a lot of fun.”
